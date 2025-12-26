Nigeria: Despite Bargain Hunting, Stock Market Gains N953.35bn Wow

Despite bargain hunting in some fundamental stocks, the Nigerian equities market added N953.35 billion Week-on-Week (WoW).

The market will not open today as the federal government jas declared Thursday December 25 and Friday December 26, 2025, as Public Holidays to commemorate the Christmas Celebration.

The market capitalisation that opened for trading at N96.937 trillion, gained N953.35 billion or 0.98 per cent to close at N97.890 trillion yesterday.

Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index closed trading at 153,539.83 basis points this week, representing an increase of 1,482.45 basis points or 0.97 per cent from 152,057.38basis points the stock market closed for trading this week.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Premium, NGX Insurance, NGX MERI Growth, and NGX Lotus II Indices which depreciated by 0.51per cent, 2.13per cent, .23per cent and 0.62per cent respectively while the NGX Oil and Gas and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

The Exchange noted that a total turnover of 2.876 billion shares worth N63.832 billion in 80,229 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 9.849 billion shares valued at N305.843 billion that exchanged hands last week in 126,584 deals.

According to the NGX weekly report, the financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.984 billion shares valued at N32.680 billion traded in 31,632 deals; thus contributing 68.99per cent and 51.20per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Investment Industry followed with 208.695 million shares worth N2.264 billion in 640 deals. Third place was the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 147.002 million shares worth N6.085 billion in 1,676 deals.

Trading in the top three equities, namely Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, VFD Group Plc and

Custodian Investment Plc (measured by volume), accounted for 1.471 billion shares worth

N14.684 billion in 1,093 deals, contributing 51.15% and 23.00per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.