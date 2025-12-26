Nigeria: IPNX Clinches Key Awards At NITA 2025

Nigeria's leading information and communications technology company, ipNX, has once again reinforced its leadership position in the Nigerian ICT industry by clinching two awards at the 11th edition of the Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA).

Accepting the awards on behalf of ipNX, Divisional CEO of the ipNX Retail Division, Kene Eneh, expressed pride in the team's accomplishments and reaffirmed ipNX's long-term commitment to technological excellence:

"We are delighted and honoured to receive these awards. They reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance connectivity solutions that empower our customers. These recognitions energize us to continue raising the bar and delivering exceptional value as we shape the future of connectivity in Nigeria," Eneh said.

ipNX's dominance in the Nigerian broadband landscape was further validated in the Ookla Speedtest Connectivity Report for H2 2024, released in February 2025, where the company was ranked Best Fixed ISP in Nigeria across critical performance metrics, including fastest gaming speed, most consistent ISP, and video experience. This achievement underscores ipNX's dedication to delivering world-class fibre- optic connectivity.

Speaking on the company's continued success, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Mobolaji Caxton-Martins, expressed deep appreciation for the recognitions and reaffirmed the company's commitment to superior service delivery.