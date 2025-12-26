Nigeria: Minding the Manger's Messages

Key components and didactics of Christmas are too significant to be disregarded, writes Monday Philips EKPE

Jesus of Nazareth, that man of history and incomparable, unimpeachable worth whose entry into the world is being celebrated globally never ceases to amaze inquisitive minds and receptive hearts. From his nativity to the end of his mission on earth, the stories about him have remained enthralling, over two millennia after. Being physically introduced to the world in a manger, for instance.

One popular narrative about his birth is that he was born in a manger. Well, that is not explicitly stated in the Holy Bible, the only authoritative source of anything and everything about the man of Galilee. The circumstances surrounding his cradle life are mainly recorded in the Matthew and Luke gospels. The latter which specifically mentions manger clearly states its utility and value during that unprecedented affair. Mary, Jesus' mother, "laid him" in it because "there was no room in the inn." Various translations agree with this narration. Consider King James: "And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn."

Then, New American Standard: "And she gave birth to her firstborn son, and she wrapped him in cloths, and laid Him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn." Also, New International Version: "and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn." Amplified, too: "And she gave birth to her Son, her Firstborn; and she wrapped Him in swaddling cloths and laid Him in a manger, because there was no room or place for them in the inn." Jesus' actual delivery spot could well be in the vicinity of the manger, probably within the stable. But does that really matter? The artistic representations of that era notably through paintings and sculptures, especially beginning from the 4th Century, have contributed immensely to the moulding of people's opinions and understanding of the events in the Scriptures.

Manger, derived from the Latin word, 'manducare', literally means 'to eat'. It's a trough often located in corrals, caves and stables which host animals that are reared. It mainly serves as a fodder container, thereby ensuring a continual supply of food to them. Damn the manicured aesthetics of the depictions of the manger scene found in the relevant arts. The actual view is not in the least flattering. It's smelly, nauseating, unhealthy and most unsettling, arguably among the lowliest places on the planet. For a location of that description to be chosen to announce the arrival of God's son, more adoringly called the only begotten son of the father, is truly sobering.

That makes the symbolisms even more unignorable. Jesus' parents were, no doubt, in a tight situation. No access to any comfortable, liveable lodge. A desperate case that portrayed helplessness, hopelessness, vulnerability and embarrassment rolled into one capsule. And swallowing that cranky combo wasn't easy for the couple. Picture today's husband in such a ridiculous condition - not able to provide for his spouse in a life-threatening need. Or a pregnant woman about to deliver in an unsavoury, unwholesome setting with a beleaguered expectant father presiding. The discomfitures alone...

But the holy family was destined to witness first-hand part of the divine wisdom that endorsed, designed and executed the archetypal humble beginnings to celestial elevation progression of the one also called the son of man. This dear son that God sent from heaven to the world should at least have arrived in a more respectable environment. That is if the project of his coming was left to humans to plan. Divinity, hardly on the same plane with humanity, thought differently and surprisingly, however.

Read God's mind: "Place my beloved son right where animals secure their feeding. This bread of life will be available to whoever wants him under any circumstance. Humility is the cardinal factor that will eventually exalt his name in all the spheres of existence and throughout eternity, so, he must also be seen to earn the elevation. There is no better way for human beings to learn the standout virtue and benefits of meekness than having this guest from above show the way in practical terms."

This is one character of the almighty I personally find both confusing and intriguing. Monotheistic religions agree that all visible and invisible things were created by him. Meaning, he is the only one who has what it takes to be proud. That is, he ought to step up and wear ego, pride and arrogance like medals. Who would begrudge him those deserved ornaments, anyway? As the undisputed maker and possessor of the seen and unseen, he exclusively owns every manufacturer's stamp, copyright and patency imaginable and otherwise. Yet, he exhibits lowliness deliberately and effortlessly. What kind of God is this?

Conversely, it's hard to see mankind tow that path. In Nigeria, for example, having a father who is a local government councillor alone can do something to your posturing. And the higher his profile is, the more problematic it could be for the way you conduct yourself in the society. Not only here, though. People everywhere are entangled in various manifestations of self-adoration, sometimes under the guise of harmless terms like self-esteem and self-discovery. There's indeed a thin line between asserting oneself and yielding to the temptation of seeing others as less endowed and undeserving which is regularly crossed in the pursuit of happiness and vanity.

Remarkably, Mary's dear son wasn't given that self-sabotaging luxury option. Not even with the flattering prophecies that preceded his phenomenal advent. Isaiah had rolled out his exceptional resume: wonderful counsellor, mighty God, everlasting father, prince of peace! Only for him to make his debut in the midst of stinking animals and an atmosphere not even befitting of the most deprived person at the time. Considering the choice of the manger, Jesus surely didn't seem like the remedy for the darkness which had enveloped everywhere. But, thankfully, he eventually proved to be that. And much more.

Jesus' despicable earthly appearance notwithstanding, he went on to demonstrate his own "grain of corn" imagery through unmatched, unforgettable words and actions. As he once put it, grains must first die before attaining maturity and optimal fruition. Individuals, groups and entities would do well to imbibe that enduring principle. Never underrate the power of small, undesirable beginnings.

