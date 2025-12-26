Nigeria: Christmas - I'll Protect All Faiths, Tinubu Vows

Governors, Christian association call for vigilance, tolerance | Transport fares, food prices soar

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to protecting Nigerians of all faiths and promoting peaceful coexistence across the country. In his 2025 Christmas goodwill message, the President stated that Christmas is a time for reflection on the birth of Jesus Christ and His message of peace, hope and goodwill to humanity.

"As your President, I remain committed to doing everything within my power to enshrine religious freedom in Nigeria and to protect all people of different faiths from violence," Tinubu said.

He extended Christmas greetings to Christians in Nigeria and around the world.

He also thanked God for the opportunity to serve as President and prayed for peace in the country, particularly among people of different religious beliefs. Tinubu said Nigerians of all backgrounds had the right to live, worship and pursue their aspirations in safety and dignity, stressing that no one should be made to suffer for professing and practising their faith.

The President acknowledged the contributions of Christians to Nigeria's progress, noting that the love of Christ and the message of the Gospel had inspired many to care for the vulnerable and less privileged in society.

He commended Christians who, following the example of Jesus, work to promote peace, harmony and tolerance in their communities, adding that the Christmas season was a reminder that, despite challenges, God remained with the people.

Tinubu reiterated his administration's commitment to safeguarding the nation's security, unity and stability, describing it as steadfast under God and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He also stated that he had engaged leaders of the two major faiths in the country during the year, particularly amid concerns about religious intolerance and insecurity, adding that these engagements would be strengthened to promote peaceful coexistence.

As Nigerians travel during the holiday period, the President urged citizens to exercise patience and maintain discipline on the roads, wishing travellers safe journeys and safe returns.

"With confidence in divine providence and our collective strength, we will continue the work of building a greater Nigeria--one that future generations will be proud of," Tinubu said.

...FG Reaffirms Commitment to Safer, Prosperous Nigeria

On its part, the Federal Government felicitated with Christian faithful across the country on the occasion of Christmas, describing the season as one of love, sacrifice and hope, which calls for unity and renewed faith in the nation despite prevailing challenges.

In a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the values embodied in Christmas remind Nigerians of the need to care for one another, remain united and continue to believe in the country.

Niger Governor Charges Christians On Significance of Christmas

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has urged Christians in Niger State and around the world to reflect on the message of Christmas, as he congratulated them on the celebration commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a message through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor noted that the Christmas celebration holds immense significance for Christians.

He therefore called for deeper reflection on love, humility, goodwill and hope as Christians celebrate the season.

He enjoined Christians to use the period to strengthen their faith in God and continue to pray for the peace and prosperity of Niger State, in particular, and Nigeria, in general.

...Mutfwang Rejoices With Christians, Urges Prayers For Leaders

In his Christmas message, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State extended his heartfelt congratulations to the global Christian community, describing Christmas as a season of reflection, thanksgiving and renewed hope.

In a statement signed by his Director of Press and Press Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere, Governor Mutfwang expressed profound gratitude to the people of Plateau State for their steadfast support of his administration, notably their collective commitment to promoting peace, unity and harmonious coexistence.

The governor called on Christians to use the solemnity of the season to offer fervent prayers for enduring peace across the nation and for leaders at all levels of governance.

He specifically called for prayers for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, asking God to grant him divine wisdom, courage, sound health and guidance to steer the nation's affairs for the glory of God and the benefit of humanity.

...Governor Radda Felicitates With Christians

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians in the state and across Nigeria, calling for unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence among citizens of different faiths.

In a Christmas message issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Kaula, Governor Radda urged Christians to reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ, particularly the values of love, sacrifice, peace and compassion.

He described Christmas as a period for spiritual renewal and a reminder of the need for national unity.

...Aiyedatiwa Calls For Tolerance, Peaceful Coexistence

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has extended warm felicitations to Christians in the state as they celebrate Christmas and prepare to enter the New Year. This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Wednesday.

Aiyedatiwa urged residents of the state to sustain the spirit of love, tolerance and peaceful coexistence associated with the season. The governor noted that collective responsibility and mutual understanding remain vital to the stability and development of the state.

Aiyedatiwa said the festive period provides an opportunity to appreciate the resilience, unity and sustained support of the people towards the growth and development of the Sunshine State. While congratulating Christians for witnessing another Christmas celebration, Aiyedatiwa prayed that the season would usher in peace, joy and renewed hope into every household across the state.

Christmas: Our Collective Progress is Anchored on Unity, Harmony - Fubara

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has stated that the collective progress of the state is anchored in unity and harmony.

Fubara disclosed this on Wednesday in a Christmas message to the people of the state titled: "Message of Peace, Tolerance and Progress to Rivers People".

The governor, who stated that Christmas stands as a profound expression of God's boundless love and His gift of peace to humanity, urged all to uphold religious tolerance and recommit themselves to the noble responsibility of being their brother's keeper, even amid the socio-economic challenges of their time.

The statement reads in part: "Fellow Citizens of Rivers State, I warmly join you in celebrating the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. On this sacred day, we honour the Prince of Peace, whose life remains the eternal model of love, humility, sacrifice and compassion. I congratulate everyone for witnessing this beautiful season of hope, renewal and thanksgiving."

...Jonathan Urges Hope, Unity, Resilience

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has extended Christmas greetings to Nigerians and friends of Nigeria around the world, calling on citizens to embrace hope, unity and a renewed commitment to the nation's shared destiny.

Jonathan made the call in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Jonathan reflected on the profound significance of Christmas as the celebration of Jesus Christ's birth and God's enduring promise of redemption and peace. He urged citizens to draw strength from faith, hope and unity in the face of ongoing national challenges.

CAN Urges Vigilance, Calls For Wisdom Amid Security Concerns

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on churches nationwide to celebrate with wisdom, vigilance and a deep sense of responsibility, citing prevailing economic and security challenges.

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in his Christmas message to Christians on Wednesday, emphasised the sacred nature of the season while delivering practical security advisories to congregations.

...Northern CAN Tasks Tinubu, 19 Govs To Guarantee Safety Of Lives, Property

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors of the Northern states and the FCT Minister to take urgent, visible and decisive steps to guarantee the safety of lives and property during the celebrations and beyond.

A statement issued by the chairman of the Northern CAN and the FCT, Rev. Yakubu Pam, explained that the call was made against the backdrop of persistent and deeply troubling security challenges confronting the nation in recent times, particularly the escalating activities of bandits, terrorists and other criminal groups across many parts of Northern Nigeria.

...ACF Felicitates With Christians

The apex Northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has felicitated with Christians in Nigeria and across the world on the 2025 Christmas celebrations, while also wishing Nigerians a prosperous 2026 New Year.

In a Christmas message issued in Kaduna on Tuesday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Prof. T. A. Muhammad-Baba, the forum prayed for hitch-free celebrations and called for divine grace and mercy to help Nigeria overcome its prevailing economic, social and political challenges.

Christmas: Traders, Business Owners Lament Low Patronage

... Transport fares, food prices soar

As Nigerians mark Christmas today, traders and business owners have lamented low patronage, attributing the situation to economic hardship.

Our correspondent toured various metropolises across the country's six geopolitical zones and reported that sellers are complaining of lower business activity this year compared to previous years, while buyers and transporters are also lamenting the high cost of goods and services.

In Kaduna State, a food vendor at the Television Market in Chikun Local Government Area, Gabriel Onoja, said: "This year's sales are not much compared to last year. The patronage is not too low, but it is not particularly encouraging. Last year, on the 24th, I sold 20 bags of rice, but today I sold only five bags. I am projecting that I may sell fewer than ten bags before the market closes. I sell a 25kg bag of rice for between N31,000 and N32,000, depending on the brand."

A food buyer, Silas Gambo, attributed the low patronage to economic hardship. "There is no money. Some people have nothing to celebrate Christmas with. I managed to buy some mudu of rice for my family," he said.

Transporters have also increased fares, as travellers are forced to pay exorbitant prices to reach their destinations.

A visit to the motor park at Command Junction, Kaduna, revealed that transport fare per passenger on a Sienna bus to Makurdi was N16,000, compared to the usual N12,000.

In Yobe State, the season is traditionally marked by travelling, cooking special delicacies, buying clothes for children, decorating homes with Christmas trees and other ornaments, and purchasing hampers and gifts for loved ones. Speaking to LEADERSHIP in Damaturu, the state capital, some Christians described this year as one in which not many people are smiling. Galloping inflation has meant that, for many, this Christmas comes with mixed feelings.

Mrs Ngozi Dauda told our correspondent that transport fares have increased by over 50 per cent, discouraging many from travelling except for pressing reasons such as weddings, burial ceremonies, and family meetings.

She attributed the hike to the removal of fuel subsidies by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 29 May 2023 and the subsequent increase in petrol prices, which have worsened the hardship faced by many Nigerians.

Joseph Peter, a businessman, urged the Federal Government to reduce the prices of fuel, foodstuffs, and transport fares to ease the burden on citizens.

In Kebbi State, motor parks and the airport were busy, while prices of foodstuffs and other essential items reportedly dropped significantly in most areas visited by our correspondent.

At Birnin Kebbi Central Market, residents purchasing foodstuffs and clothes for their children expressed mixed feelings. Sabatu Andrew Machika said she was happy about the reduction in food prices.

"Last year, I bought one mudu of rice for N2,000, but this year it is N900," she said.

Similarly, Danladi Noma, who arrived at the market with chickens and goats, said prices had dropped considerably compared to last year.

At the Birnin Kebbi Central Motor Park, Samuel Zuru said he was travelling to his hometown, Zuru, to celebrate Christmas with his family because the style of celebration there differs from other parts of Kebbi State.

There was a flurry of activity across markets, parks, and other areas in Oyo State.

At the popular Bodija Market in Ibadan, shoppers moved from stall to stall negotiating prices. Rice, chickens, meat, vegetable oil, palm oil, and pepper sellers recorded the highest patronage.

Despite reports of price reductions for some goods, others recorded slight increases.

A rice seller, Madam Anike Arowolo, said a bag of rice sold for between N52,000 and N55,000 last month but now costs between N60,000 and N65,000 due to the festive season.

Christmas chickens sell for between N30,000 and N35,000, while vegetable oil prices have also increased.

She added that patronage was low compared to previous years due to limited purchasing power.

At the Ojo terminal, passengers were seen boarding buses to Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, and northern states. Transport fares increased slightly depending on destination, though there was no rush as fewer people were travelling.

A member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lawal Adewale, said many people would continue to travel until the New Year celebrations, adding that fares were expected to drop after the festive period.

In Akwa Ibom State, prices of essential food items such as rice, garri, beans, yams, and other staples remained relatively affordable, except for meat and chicken, which are mostly consumed during the festive season. Intra- and inter-state transport fares also remained stable.

In Ilorin, Kwara State, residents thronged markets to buy foodstuffs, clothing, and decorations. LEADERSHIP observed that both buyers and sellers were in high spirits, although the cost of poultry was high, with medium-sized fowl selling for between N20,000 and N25,000.

In Bayelsa State, the festive mood was evident across markets and motor parks, though spending remained cautious due to high food prices and transport fares. Many families planned celebrations within strict budgets.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers State, major markets such as Creek Road, New Layout, Mile One, and Mile Three experienced heavy human traffic. Despite this, prices of foodstuffs remained stable, according to traders.

At the Port Harcourt International Airport, most flights to Abuja and Lagos were fully booked until 3 January 2026, with fares ranging between N180,000 and N400,000.

In Sokoto State, buying and selling peaked at the Central Market as residents made last-minute purchases. However, travel activity at the Central Motor Park remained low.

Markets across Abia State recorded early morning rushes from as early as 6 a.m., while residents of Lokoja, Kogi State, were seen shopping on Wednesday, 24 December 2025.

Despite complaints of cash scarcity, traders reported bulk purchases. In Delta State, residents struggled to balance festive spending with essential household needs amid rising transport fares.

Although prices dropped in some markets, Point-of-Sale operators were reported to have increased service charges on electronic transactions above N10,000.