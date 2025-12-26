Nigeria: Federal Govt, Lecturers Resolve 16-Year Renegotiation Impasse

Agreement takes effect January 2026 | Professors to retire on full-salary pensions

The federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have finally concluded the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement, bringing an end to a long-running industrial relations crisis that had lasted over 16 years.

Confirming the development in an interview with LEADERSHIP on Wednesday, ASUU president, Professor Chris Piwuna, said the agreement was reached on December 23, 2025, following intensive engagements between both parties, and is expected to take effect from January 1, 2026, with a review scheduled after three years.

According to him, key provisions of the new agreement include a 40 per cent salary increase for academic staff and significantly improved pension benefits.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Under the new pension structure, he said, professors are to retire at the age of 70 on pensions equivalent to their full annual salaries, a long-standing demand of the union.

The deal also introduces a revamped university funding model with dedicated allocations for research, libraries, laboratories, equipment, and staff development.

In addition, it proposes the establishment of a National Research Council to fund research with a minimum of one per cent of Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product.

It also confirms that there will be more substantial university autonomy and academic freedom as core parts of the agreement, alongside provisions for elected academic leadership at the level of deans and provosts, positions to be occupied strictly by professors.

The agreement also guarantees that no member of the union will be victimised for their role in the prolonged struggle.

He said, "Recall that our 2009 agreement was to be reviewed in 2012. That did not happen despite concerted efforts, negotiations, threats of strike and strike actions.

"Finally, the efforts of our past and present leadership and membership paid off. The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), our Union, reached an agreement with the Federal Government of Nigeria on December 23, 2025.

"As earlier stated, it is the outcome of a prolonged renegotiation process initiated in 2017 to review the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement. The aim is to revitalise Nigeria's university system.

"The agreement focuses on conditions of service, funding, university autonomy, and academic freedom, as well as other systemic reforms aimed at reversing decay, curbing brain drain, and repositioning universities for national development.

"The key agreement under Conditions of Service includes a 40 per cent upward review of academic staff emoluments. It reaffirms pension provisions under existing laws, granting professors a pension equivalent to their annual salary upon retirement at age 70, with defined service requirements and recognition of approved service periods.

"On funding, the agreement proposes a new budgeting template recognising university peculiarities, with dedicated percentages for libraries, research, equipment, staff development, and laboratories."

He added that a major highlight is the proposed National Research Council (NRC) to fund research at a level of not less than one per cent of GDP, strengthen innovation, and support research universities and centres of excellence.

"The agreement strongly affirms university autonomy and academic freedom, emphasising merit-based governance and elected academic leadership (Deans/Provosts).

"The provosts/deans of Postgraduate Schools will now be elected, with only professors eligible to contest. The agreement takes effect on January 1, 2026, and will be reviewed after three years. The agreement guarantees that no individual shall be victimised for participating in the renegotiation process," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He expressed hope that the Federal Government will commence implementation without delay, just as he appreciated the commitment of Mallam Yayale Ahmed (CFR) and other members of the Renegotiation Team for achieving closure on the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement that has been dragging on for eight years.

He also thanked the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, for the final push the Union needed to get over the line.

"I want to urge the government to hasten negotiations with the university-based unions -- Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT). This is to ensure a fair and smooth operation of the university system.

"This is also the wish of the Nigerian Labour Congress, whose solidarity throughout this struggle has remained unshakeable. The leadership of the Union extends our highest appreciation to our members for their patience and perseverance."