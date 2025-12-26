Ghana: AG Reaffirms Government's Commitment to Protect Journalists, GJA Condemns Court Ruling Threatening Press Freedom

The Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, has reaffirmed government's commitment to protecting journalists, describing any attack on media practitioners as a direct assault on the 1992 Constitution.

He said the Constitution imposed a clear duty on the state to defend journalists and guarantee their safety, stressing that government could not be considered successful in upholding constitutional democracy if journalists were subjected to harm or intimidation.

Dr Srem-Sai made the remarks at the 3rd Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Dinner Night held in Accra yesterday, an event aimed at recognising the role of journalists in promoting accountability and national development.

He explained that beyond Article 12 of the Constitution, Chapter 5 contained several human rights provisions that directly benefit journalists and reinforce media freedom in Ghana.

He acknowledged the critical role journalists play in the fight against corruption, noting that several key cases being prosecuted by the state were direct outcomes of investigative journalism.

He commended journalists for their courtroom reporting, describing many of the reports as accurate and fair, particularly in their effort to present proceedings without twisting facts to favour any party.

While admitting that mistakes could occur in the practice of journalism, he stressed that such errors did not justify physical attacks or intimidation against media practitioners.

Touching on a recent court decision involving journalists, Dr Srem-Sai expressed confidence in the competence and experience of the presiding judge, noting that the Office of the Attorney General was reviewing the judgment and would take steps that were right and just.

He reiterated government's commitment to media safety, outlining four undertakings, that government would not harm journalists, would not allow anyone to harm journalists, would punish any person who attacks a journalist, and would compensate any journalist who suffers harm.

The President of the GJA, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, in his address criticised a recent High Court ruling that imposed a perpetual injunction on a proposed investigative report by journalist Innocent Samuel Appiah involving Cynthia Adjei, Chief Executive Officer of Lysaro Group.

He described the ruling as a violation of constitutional media freedoms and a serious threat to press freedom and democratic governance.

He argued that preventing journalists from publishing information of public importance unless it was first submitted to state institutions amounted to censorship and risked turning independent journalism into state controlled reporting.

"This judgment contradicts the Constitution and threatens Ghana's democratic fabric. A society that silences journalists ultimately silences itself," he stated.

The GJA President reiterated that journalism remained a partner in national development, not an enemy, stressing that accountability without a free and responsible media was impossible.

He assured Ghanaians that the Association would remain vigilant in defending press freedom, promoting ethical journalism and engaging state institutions to ensure the safety and independence of media practitioners.

He called on the Attorney General's Office to take steps to review and quash the ruling, insisting that the independence of the media must not be gagged at any time.

Mr Dwumfour also reaffirmed the association's commitment to defending press freedom, ethical journalism and public interest reporting, assuring that the media will continue to support initiatives that drive social progress and national cohesion.