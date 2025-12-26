Ghana: 19 Senior Police Officers , 100 Others Promoted

Nineteen Senior Police Officers have been promoted from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Over 100 other officers were promoted to various ranks for their dedication and sacrifices in the service over the years

The promotions were in recognition of their support in duties such as promoting peace during the election period,combating illegal mining (galamsey), and addressing robbery attacks.

This promotion would signal other officer's to show more commitment in their line of duties to be recognised in future.

The galamsey menace and other criminal offences has been a major concern for the nation at large and these officers has played a major role in this development hence ,their promotion .

Addressing the media in Accra yesterday during an event, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno commended officers who investigated election violence cases and those who worked tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice.

He emphasised that it was crucial to reward those who continue to fight for justice, despite the sacrifices made by their colleagues.

"It is very important to reward those who still fight irrespective of what their colleagues have gone through and so we feel that it is necessary to reward them", he said .

The IGP cited the example of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP )who spent seven to eight years investigating a case involving the killing of two police officers, resulting in the conviction of the suspects.

"God will reward you for the good work that you have done and that is what he has done now. He is now promoted to superintendent", he said .

The IGP said the dedication and hard work of the officers deserved recognition, and their promotions had been endorsed by the Police Management Board and the Police Council.

"Police management board endorsed their promotion, submitted to the police council and it was overwhelmingly endorsed. So they are going to be promoted", he said .

Mr Yohunu added that the officers had made significant sacrifices in the line of duty, including facing frustration and danger but yet they never gave up .

The IGP encouraged other officers to emulate their dedication and hard work, saying it would be rewarded.

"This selfless work, this determination, this perseverance is what we are talking about and that is what we want the other numerous over 49,000 police personnel who are working on the field to learn from this experience", he said .

The IGP noted that the promotions were a testament to the police administration's commitment to recognising and rewarding outstanding service.

"Hard work pays and do it not for the sight of anybody but do it from your heart. It will come to a time God will reward you for the good work that you have done", he said .

