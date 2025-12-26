Ghana: Volta Regional Minister Donates Food Items to Cured Lepers in Ho for Christmas

25 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Agbewode, Ho

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu has presented assorted food items , drinks, and toiletries to the inmates of cured lepers on Wednesday in Ho to enable them to celebrate Christmas.

The items included six bags of rice, five bags of maize, six cartons of soft drink, quantity of bread, biscuits, and toiletries.

Presenting the items, Mr Gunu said the gesture was to ensure that the less previllage like cured lepers would equally celebrate Christmas happily.

He assured the one hundred and fifty-two cured lepers of government's commitment to make life more comfortable for the inmates of the cured lepers village, saying the challenges confronting them would be addressed.

The Regional Minister urged the cured lepers to have confidence in the government, stressing that the problems confronting them would soon be removed.

The Caretaker of the Ho cured lepers village, Mr Gedion Atitso thanked the Regional minister for the gesture, and said the items came at the appropriate time and would definitely support the inmates to also celebrate Christmas.

Mr Atitso said the inability of the cured lepers to pay electricity bill, and lack of vehicle was affecting the movement of the inmates.

He explained that the management of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG ) had threatened to disconnect the residents of the cured lepers village.

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) , Mr Stephen Adom assured that the Assembly would take up the issue of electricity bills with the management of the ECG.

The 2025 Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB) Ms Etornam Gagblezu, who accompanied the Regional Minister presented GHC 3,000 to support Christmas celebration of the cured lepers.

