Ghana: Afienya District MTTD Conducts Pre - Christmas Road Safety Sensitisation

25 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Repoter

The Afienya District Motor Traffic and Transport Department on 23 December 2025 carried out a road safety sensitization and education programme as part of the pre-Christmas road safety campaign within the district.

The exercise was led by the Afienya District Commander, DSP Mrs Stella Nasumong, together with personnel from the Unit. The team engaged drivers and motorbike riders within the area with the aim of promoting responsible road use and reducing road traffic crashes during the festive season.

Key issues addressed during the engagement included excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking, and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Motorbike riders were also educated on the importance of possessing valid rider's licences and documentation for their motorbikes, the consistent use of approved crash helmets, and strict compliance with traffic regulations.

Participants expressed appreciation for the initiative and described the engagement as timely and educative.The Command assured motorists and riders that similar road safety sensitization exercises would continue across the district to enhance compliance with traffic regulations and ensure the safety of all road users.

