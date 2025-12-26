Ghana: Feeding Children With Arise Foods This Festive Season Prevents Nutritional Deficiency - Dr. Nana Achiaa Ankrah

As part of celebrating the yuletide, an Agro Food Expert, Dr. Nana Achiaa Ankrah has enumerated some thought-revealing insights about proper nutritional values to children this festive season.

She underscored that, every child deserves a healthy meal, a healthy body and a healthy future, hence, it is inimical to invest in a child's meal by giving the right portion of meal at the right time, and must be in its proportioned nutrients.

Dr. Nana Achiaa Ankrah in a humble plea emphasized that Arise Foods are richly densed with the right amount of nutrients, essential in serving as a catalyst for growth and strength for children after consuming every bowl of quality meal from Arise Foods.

Accentuating on the above, Dr. Nana Achiaa Ankrah, who doubles as the founder of Arise Foods, urged parents to give children multi grain cereals nutritious for toddlers and children to grow strong and prevent them from suffering from any minor illness..

On her part, investing in a child's nutrition and health while observing a commemorative day is substantial for optimal growth and development which is a gateway to a happy home devoid of illness.

Investing in a child's meal she said, prevent children from contracting diseases because the right proportion of nutrients in every meal protects children from illnesses, reducing morbidity and mortality.

"As the next academic year waits just around the corner, consuming Arise Foods has a great role to play because it aids in apt concentration which prevents children from performing abysmal in school", the Agro Food Expert explained.

Dr. Nana Achiaa Ankrah mentioned that, investing in a child's nutrition by serving the home with Arise Foods has long-term benefits such as improved productivity, economic stability, and overall well-being.

She admonished parents to always provide the home with breakfast by choosing Arise Foods as the ultimate source of nutritious meal that would keep the family physically and mentally strong for the day's activities.

"As we celebrate Christmas, I would like to genuinely express my profound gratitude to all my customers, production team, management team, Ghanaians and all well wishers of Arise Foods outside Ghana for being with us throughout the year, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you all", she applauded.