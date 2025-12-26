Liberia: Sio, Seboe Share Christmas Relief in District 16

- In a strong display of community solidarity this Christmas season, Hon. Richard Sio, working alongside Montserrado County Electoral District No. 16 Rep. Dixon W. Seboe, delivered food and cash assistance to residents across the district, reaching hundreds of families during the holidays.

The outreach, which included more than 200 bags of rice along with cash and assorted food items, formed part of the duo's annual festive-season support aimed at easing economic pressure on vulnerable households. The initiative has become a yearly tradition, underscoring their continued engagement with constituents beyond the political calendar.

The main distribution took place Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, at the Borough Multipurpose Building, drawing beneficiaries from the district's 28 communities. Many described the gesture as timely, coming amid rising living costs during the holiday period.

Sio, a native of the Borough now based in the United States, said his collaboration with Rep. Seboe is grounded in mutual respect, brotherhood and a shared commitment to giving back. He praised the lawmaker's humility and compassion, noting that their partnership has helped sustain outreach to those most in need, particularly during festive seasons.

In a statement posted Wednesday on his Facebook page, Sio reaffirmed his resolve to continue working closely with Seboe to advance development across the district. He disclosed that beginning in early 2026, both men plan to roll out new initiatives focused on infrastructure improvement and expanded social services.

Sio also thanked residents of the Borough of Krutown for warmly receiving what he described as a "little package" meant to spread cheer and relief during Christmas.

The exercise continued Friday, Dec. 26, with additional food support extended to social and religious institutions as part of preparations for New Year celebrations.

Several beneficiaries lauded the effort, offering prayers for both leaders.

"May God bless our sons, Sio and Seboe, for this great step in our direction," an elderly resident said. "We will always pray for them to do more, not only for us but for others who are truly in need."