Liberia: Miners Reject Agent Jallah's Return in Konobo District

- The United Miners Association of Konobo District in Grand Gedeh County has formally petitioned the Ministry of Mines and Energy, urging Minister R. Matenckay Tingban to block the return of former mining agent James Tailey Jallah, citing alleged abuse of authority, poor performance and threats against local miners.

In a letter dated Dec. 19 and addressed to the minister, the association said it had been informed by Jallah himself that he was being reassigned to Konobo District, where he previously served as mining agent for nine years. The group said his return would reignite tensions and undermine confidence in the mining administration.

"The miners of the Konobo Mining District have been informed by the former mining agent James Tailey Jallah that he is returning as agent," the letter states. The association appealed to Tingban to reassign Jallah elsewhere, stressing that his long tenure brought "no improvement" to the district's mining sector.

The miners further alleged that Jallah has been issuing threats against those who welcomed his removal, warning that he would "ill-treat" miners upon his return. They claimed he discouraged miners from properly processing licenses, instead exploiting those unfamiliar with mining laws.

According to the association, Jallah allegedly promoted illicit mining activities for personal gain rather than ensuring the sector contributed to government revenue. The miners accused him of collecting license fees without processing documentation and charging Class C miners clearance fees of up to US$250, which they said exceeds the legally required license costs.

"He encourages miners to pay their license money to him without processing their licenses," the letter reads.

The group urged the minister to conduct a thorough audit of licenses issued during Jallah's nine-year tenure in Konobo District, arguing that such a review would expose systemic irregularities. They warned that any attempt to return him to the district would be met with "serious resistance" from miners.

"We will work with any agent except agent Jallah," the association said, calling on the ministry to intervene swiftly to preserve peace and accountability in the district's mining operations.

Contacted for comment, Jallah early Friday, Dec. 26, flatly denied the allegations, questioning both their credibility and timing. Speaking by mobile phone, he said he had worked with the association for nine years without any prior complaints, raising doubts about why concerns are only being voiced now.

"As we speak, I am on assignment as a mining agent, so I am not even aware of any plan by my bosses to reassign me anywhere else from here," Jallah said, dismissing claims that he was being transferred from his current assignment area to Konobo . He added that while management decisions are sometimes taken without advance notice to field officers, no such discussion has been communicated to him.

"I have no idea about all of what they are talking about. These claims are untrue and should not be taken seriously," Jallah said, noting that he would provide further clarification at a later time.