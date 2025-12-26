Ghana: Chief Declares Zero Tolerance for Substance Abuse, Alcoholism in Zuarungu

The Paramount Chief of the Zuarungu Traditional Area, Naba Billia-Maaletinga Afegra III, has declared zero tolerance for drug abuse and alcoholism, describing the menace as an escalating crisis threatening the future of the youth in the area.

According to him, substance abuse among young people has assumed alarming proportions, with devastating consequences for individuals, families, and society at large.

He said the situation demanded urgent action, stressing the need for traditional authorities to rise to the occasion by enforcing a total ban on drug use and excessive alcohol consumption in Zuarungu to save the youth from a menace that has already claimed many lives and rendered others "useless" in the community.

Naba Afegra III made these remarks at this year's N'daakoya Festival, held on Saturday in Zuarungu, the capital of the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region. The festival was celebrated on the theme: "Youth Mobilisation and Empowerment: The Total Resurrection of Zuarungu - A Cornerstone of Our Region's History."

The N'daakoya Festival, a significant cultural event in the life of the people of Zuarungu, is celebrated annually to thank God for a successful farming season and to seek His guidance for the year ahead.

The event attracted participants from all walks of life and featured colourful cultural performances that showcased the rich heritage of the people.

"Substance abuse among our youth is of grave concern to me. My aim is to bring this fight directly to our communities, schools, and homes," Naba Afegra III stated.

"From today, I am declaring a zero-tolerance stance against substance abuse throughout our traditional area," he added.

To enforce this policy, the chief announced that committees would be established and empowered to serve as vigilant watchdogs against drug abuse and alcoholism, ensuring that the youth focus on building meaningful and productive careers.

He expressed optimism that the initiative would help secure a prosperous Zuarungu that would contribute significantly to national development.

The Paramount Chief also used the occasion to commend the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for their continued commitment to youth development in the area.

"The library project and the astroturf field project are near completion. The government under President John Dramani Mahama has also performed creditably in ensuring the appreciation of our common currency, the cedi, against major trading currencies, particularly the United States dollar," he noted.

He further appealed to landowners to willingly release land for the construction of a new market and car park, which, he said, would benefit residents, reflect the status of the area, and expose the district to the international community.