Ghana: Chief of Staff Urges Africans in Diaspora to Unite and Tap Opportunities in Ghana

The Chief of Staff, at the office of the Vice President, Alex Percival Segbefia has called on Africans in the diaspora to unite, reconnect with their roots and take advantage of opportunities in Ghana.

He said the call was necessary to strengthen shared identity, deepen consciousness about African heritage and harness the skills, influence and resources of Africans abroad to support national and continental development.

The Chief of Staff made the call at the Ghana Tourism Authority's (GTA) dinner with the diaspora held in Accra on Sunday as part of the "December in Gh" celebration.

He noted that such engagements helped Africans at home and abroad to better understand their shared responsibility and what it truly means to be African, adding that speeches of that nature served as reminders of the need for unity.

"My choice to be here is not by accident," he said, explaining that his personal background reflected the deep connections between Ghana and the diaspora.

Mr Percival Segbefia disclosed that his mother has roots in Barbados and that he is married to a woman from Trinidad and Tobago, underscoring the strong historical and cultural ties across the Atlantic.

Beyond personal connections, he said Ghana must do more to embrace its brothers and sisters in the diaspora and tap into the wealth of expertise, influence and networks they represent.

The Chief of Staff observed that many Ghanaians in the diaspora occupy influential positions in politics and business across the world, yet the country has not fully leveraged this unique opportunity.

He encouraged members of the diaspora to take advantage of the opportunity to return and contribute, stressing that it was important not only to feel a sense of belonging but also to recognise that they have a voice and a role to play in national development.

Welcoming guests, the Chief Executive Officer of GTA, Maame Efua Houadjeto, described the dinner as more than a formal gathering, but a moment of homecoming and a celebration of shared purpose and the enduring bond between Ghana and her global family.

She said December in Ghana continued to serve as a strong platform for reconnecting the diaspora to Ghana's culture, people and the many opportunities the country offers.

She expressed gratitude for the invaluable contributions of the diaspora to Ghana's development across tourism, the creative arts, business, investment and cultural exchange, noting that their presence reinforced the belief that Ghana was not only a destination but a home.

She said the Authority remained committed to strengthening Ghana's cultural diplomacy and positioning the country as a leading destination for heritage tourism and global engagement.

Maame Efua Houadjeto expressed the hope that the dinner would serve as a catalyst for deeper collaboration, meaningful partnerships and a renewed collective commitment to telling Ghana's story to the world.

The event brought together government officials, diaspora representatives and stakeholders in tourism and culture, and concluded with music and cultural performances.