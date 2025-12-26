Ghana: GNFS Cadet Media Ghana Launch Nationwide Fire Safety Initiative

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), in partnership with Cadet Media Ghana, has launched a new nationwide fire safety education initiative aimed at deepening public awareness and grooming a new generation of safety-conscious leaders through creative storytelling.

The programme, dubbed Fire Service Tales, will be aired on Fire Service TV and other digital platforms, and is designed to communicate vital fire safety messages in an engaging manner.

It will also train pupils and students to become young safety advocates and storytellers within their communities.

Launching the initiative in Accra, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Mrs Daniella Mawusi Ntow-Sarpong, said the programme marked a strategic shift in how the Service engages the public, particularly young people, on fire prevention and emergency response.

She explained that Fire Service Tales would rely on real-life experiences of firefighters, emergency situations and safety lessons to educate audiences in a way that resonates with children and the youth.

According to her, storytelling has the power to simplify complex safety concepts and embed them in the minds of learners.

"Fire Service Tales will make our Service stronger by helping us teach better through stories, stay connected to communities, and raise future safety-conscious leaders, and ultimately make the country safer," Mrs Ntow-Sarpong stated.

She further disclosed that the GNFS was working with Ulster University in the United Kingdom and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to develop a comprehensive Fire Safety Curriculum for all basic schools across the country.

The curriculum, she said, would soon be rolled out to ensure that fire safety education becomes a standard component of classroom learning nationwide.

The CFO called on students, teachers, partners and the media to actively support the initiative, stressing that building a fire-safe Ghana required collective responsibility and sustained collaboration.

The launch event also featured the Cadet Media Personality Awards, during which pupils and students were recognised for using media platforms to educate, inspire their peers and demonstrate leadership in promoting safety and good citizenship.

Mrs Ntow-Sarpong congratulated the award winners and encouraged them to continue using their voices positively to influence society.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Director of Culture and Creative Arts, Mr Divine Owusu-Ansah, described Fire Service Tales as a unique blend of safety education and cultural storytelling.

He said the programme, which would air every Saturday with a repeat on Sunday, would help viewers reconnect with the country's cultural heritage while learning critical life-saving lessons.

He noted that the initiative would motivate young people to "dream bigger, work harder and believe in the power of their voices," adding that the Ministry remained committed to supporting programmes that nurture creativity and responsible citizenship.

The Director of Cadet Media Ghana, Mr Jacob Darko, appealed to school authorities and the Ministry of Education to integrate media education into the school curriculum, saying it was essential for developing communication skills, leadership and environmental awareness.

Pupils and students from various primary and senior high schools were presented with plaques and souvenirs in recognition of their outstanding contributions at the awards ceremony..