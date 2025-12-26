Ghana: IGP Inaugurates Ultra - Modern Police Music Academy Centenary in Accra

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr Christian Yohunu has inaugurated an ultra -modern police music academy centenary in Accra which would play a major role in the police music department.

The edifice would contribute to the police musical development in the country and world at large.

Inaugurating the facility in Accra yesterday , the IGP said the building would significantly enhance the police musical department and its activities adding it came at a timely moment.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to him , music by all standards is a universal part of human life, present in culture and every stage of human life which needed critical attention.

"Whether we sing, play instrument, or simply listen, music weaves itself into moments of Joy, Stress, or reflection, " he said.

The IGP said the occasion was historic, not merely because they were unveiling an edifice, but because they were affirming a strategic philosophy of policing that recognised music as an essential instrument of security, discipline and public confidence.

He said in modern security management, effectiveness was no longer measured solely by enforcement capability but by public trust, morale, discipline and cultural legitimacy.

He highlighted that the establishment of the academy positioned Ghana as a regional hub for structured, professional, and disciplined security music training within West Africa and beyond.

Mr Tetteh Yohunu noted that the commissioning was happening during the Christmas season, "Christmas reminds us of peace, sacrifice, and service, values that align directly with the mandate of the Ghana Police Service".

For his part , Deputy Commissioner of Police, (DCOP )Dr Frank Hukporti described the edifice as "historic" and "deeply personal", adding that it marked the culmination of a vision he had nurtured for over a decade.

"This occasion is not only historic for the band, but deeply personal to me, as it represents the culmination of a vision that has has began over a decade ago and marks the closing chapter of my active service,"he said.

He said the country's institutions provided theory but lacked practical band training, so he envisioned an academy blending academia with hands-on professionalism through the new building.

Dr Hukporti credited the IGP for his support, saying his leadership ensured the completion despite funding challenges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Arms and Armies Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also thanked corporate organisations and individuals who contributed to the success of the project adding that the project would go a long way to promote music in the future.