Botswana/Senegal: Ramoreboli Takes Positives From Senegal Defeat

Gaborone — Despite losing 3-0 to Senegal in their opening TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D clash on December 23 evening, the senior national football team, Zebras head coach Morena Ramoreboli saw some positives from the team's performance.

Ramoreboli said after the match that they were many positives, given that they were able to deal with some elements properly, especially when Senegal was looking to attack through the central space.

He said the Zebras were stubborn in dealing with that aspect and managed to close spaces in the middle.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We never allowed them to play in the central corridor, secondly we dealt so well with their threat especially with set-pieces, which is one area where Senegal has been causing threat in many matches," he said.

Zebras goalkeeper, Goitseone Phoko was called on to make many saves, and according to the South African-born coach, they only conceded goals at moments when the players' concentration dropped.

He said the first goal scored by Nicolas Jacksonin the 39th minute came at a time when they should have concentrated, but they made a mistake by not adequately dealing with the outside space. Senegal played and cross into the penalty area Jackson tapped in from close range.

Ramoreboli was of the view that they could have done better with the second goal by bypassing the second line and playing to the last line.

"But we choose to play through, and Senegal pressed Tumisang Orebonye, won the ball and scored. The last goal it is us trying to get a goal by pushing numbers but they played quickly on the side, got the cross and netted the third goal," he said.

In that regard, the Zebras coach said those were lessons, and although they did not start the tournament well.

"But we can only take the positives out of this game as we go to the next match against Benin, who have also lost their match, and it means that it is going to be a tough one, but we have to make sure that we organise ourselves properly, dust ourselves and get the result," he said.

The Zebras will take on Benin on December 27 at the Stade Olympique Annexe Complexe Sportif Prince Abdellah, in Rabat, Morocco.