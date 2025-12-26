Liberia: India-Liberia Host Tourism Partnership Seminar

The Embassy of India in Monrovia on December 19, 2025, organized a seminar on "India-Liberia Tourism Partnership" aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector and promoting Indian tourism, with special focus on the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The event marked the third tourism-focused seminar hosted by the Embassy since the establishment of the resident Indian Mission in Liberia in 2021.

The seminar brought together key public and private sector stakeholders from both countries.

Hon. Princess Eva Cooper, Director General of the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA), served as Chief Guest. Other speakers included Hon. O. Natty B. Davis, President of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce; Hon. Natt Bayjay, Deputy Minister for Technical Services; and Mr. Shankar Jhamnani, CEO of Lucky Pharmacy and Executive Council Member of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce.

Discussions centered on enhancing tourism collaboration between India and Liberia, with presentations highlighting the cultural heritage, architecture, wildlife, crafts, cuisine, and festivals of Gujarat and Rajasthan. Indian travel agents operating in Liberia showcased tourism opportunities in these states, while the LNTA presented Liberia's tourism potential, emphasizing ecotourism, heritage tourism, and experiential travel.

In his remarks, India's Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Shri Manoj Bihari Verma, welcomed participants and extended advance Christmas and New Year greetings. He shared personal experiences from visiting several Liberian tourist sites, including Salala, Mount Nimba, Kpatawee Waterfall, Buchanan, Providence Island, the National Museum, and Libassa Ecolodge, noting Liberia's strong potential as an emerging tourism destination.

The Ambassador also reviewed the Embassy's engagements over the past year, including youth outreach programs, cultural celebrations such as Diwali and the International Day of Yoga, and initiatives highlighting the role of the Indian diaspora in bilateral relations.

He reported steady growth in bilateral trade, which reached USD 396 million in 2024-2025 a 54 percent increase over the previous year with Liberia's exports to India rising by 64 percent. He further highlighted streamlined visa services, India's e-visa facility, and expanded capacity-building opportunities, noting that about 150 Liberians traveled to India in 2025 under various training and scholarship programs.

Addressing the gathering, LNTA Director General Princess Eva Cooper said the India-Liberia relationship is evolving beyond government-level engagement toward stronger people-to-people ties. She underscored Liberia's untapped tourism assets, including its coastline, biodiversity, and historic landmarks such as Sapo National Park, Mount Nimba, and Providence Island, while acknowledging challenges related to infrastructure and past crises.

She praised India's global leadership in tourism particularly in cultural and health tourism and called for Liberia to draw lessons from India's experience.

The LNTA head proposed areas for collaboration, including improved air connectivity, streamlined visa processes, cultural exchange festivals, increased Indian investment in Liberia's hospitality and health sectors, and expanded training and capacity-building initiatives.

The seminar concluded with a call to translate shared vision into concrete action, positioning tourism as a driver of peace, cultural exchange, and economic growth.

The event attracted Indian and Liberian travel agents, members of the Indian business community, senior media representatives, and other stakeholders, providing a platform for networking and future partnerships.