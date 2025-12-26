Liberia: Koon Receives Rousing Welcome in Maryland County

Speaker of the House of Representatives Richard N. Koon wrapped up a triumphant two days visit to his Maryland County on December 19 and 20, drawing massive crowds and thunderous cheers as part of his nationwide engagement tour.

Lining the streets of Harper and surrounding towns like Karluway and Pleebo, traditional chiefs, elders, women, youth groups, and religious leaders gave Koon a southeastern son a rousing welcome that echoed the region's deep pride in its political heritage.

Accompanied by River Gee County Representative Alex Paul and a delegation of lawmakers, Koon's tour highlighted the Unity Party government's early achievements under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai while rallying citizens for sustained progress.

Tour Focus: Listening and Accountability Koon's southeastern swing aimed to gather firsthand insights into local challenges, from crumbling roads to healthcare gaps.

Speaking at packed town halls, he urged Marylanders to weigh the progress of the past one to two years against past neglect.

"Marylanders, you have seen what has come to you in just one to two years," Koon declared at the Harper Administration Building.

"If you choose again those who did not fix your roads and did nothing for you, you will get the same result."

The message resonated in a region long underserved, where pothole riddled highways and limited opportunities have fueled frustration.

House Speaker Koon emphasized President Boakai's ARREST agenda, focusing on agriculture, roads, rule of law, education, sanitation, and tourism as a blueprint for transformation.

Pledges to empower youth, communities

As a highlight of the visit, Koon unveiled concrete commitments to bolster education and health services. He pledged 50 scholarships for the Maryland County Vocational and Technical Institute (MVTI), targeting skills in trades such as mechanics and agriculture; Nine scholarships for William V. S. Tubman University, prioritizing fields like business and public administration, as well as three fully funded international MSc scholarships for advanced studies abroad.

Superintendent Henry B Cole, District commissioners, mayors, and representatives will submit names of prospective beneficiaries, ensuring transparent selection.

Speaker Koon also pledged a much-needed bus for J.J. Dossen Referral Hospital staff to improve patient transport and committed salary support for traditional chiefs to strengthen cultural leadership.

He vowed collaboration with President Boakai on larger infrastructure projects, including road rehabilitation linking Maryland to River Gee and Grand Kru.

Cultural embrace, historical echoes

The visit climaxed with a traditional kola nut ceremony in Harper's iconic palava hut, where chiefs invoked blessings for unity.

Crowds in Karluway and Pleebo erupted in chants of "Yor leave us, oh... da de Speaker we want," a nod to Koon's rising stature. Residents drew parallels to Maryland's glory days under former President William V. S. Tubman, the county's native son who modernized Liberia in the mid-20th century.

"This feels like Tubman returning," said one elder, describing the emotional high.

The outreach underscores Koon's strategy to rebuild trust in southeastern counties, including Grand Kru, River Gee, and Grand Gedeh, ahead of future polls.

Koon's tour presses on to those counties, promising more engagements to foster national unity and equitable growth.

For Marylanders, the visit signals a new chapter -- one of action over promises.