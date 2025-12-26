Liberia: Rep Gahr Donates L$1.5m, Others to Residents of Margibi District #5

Margibi County District #: 5 Representative Clarence G. Gahr has identified with residents of the district for the festive season with about 1,500 bags of 25kg rice and 1,000,000 Liberian Dollars.

The donation was made through his office staffers in Weala on December 22, 2025 with excitement on the faces of many of the beneficiaries who were present upon the arrival of the consignment of rice.

While speaking during the official presentation ceremony, Rep. Gahr's Administrative Assistant, Amara Mammy, said the aid targets trained traditional midwives, people living with disabilities, chiefs and elders, and the religious community across the district.

He stated that each of the beneficiaries will receive one 25kg bag of rice plus L$1,200 in cash, calling it the lawmaker's way of sharing seasonal greetings.

For his part, the Resource Officer in the offices of the Lawmaker, Aaron Weetor noted that the donation won't reach everyone but will prioritize the vulnerables, with plans to expand in future years.

"We thank the people of District #5 for giving their son the chance to serve. Hon. Gahr extends Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year to all of the inhabitants of the district," he expressed.

Also, the Chief of Office Staff of Hon. Gahr, Otis Sumo emphasized that the donation is the Lawmaker's way of giving back--not implying beneficiaries can't afford rice, but simply sharing the holiday spirit.

He maintained that the lawmaker, being a Christian and Christmas is a Christian Holiday meant for giving gifts, he decided to share with his constituents.

Mr. Sumo said as per the demand of the people of the district, the lawmaker has the mind of increasing the donation in the coming years.