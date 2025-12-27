Ghana's Parliament Passes Law to Legalize Cryptocurrency Use

Ghana's parliament has approved legislation legalizing cryptocurrency trading, ending years of uncertainty and giving the central bank formal oversight of a market already used by millions.

The Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill establishes a licensing and supervisory framework for crypto platforms, according to Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama. He announced the decision on December 19 in Accra, saying digital asset trading is now lawful nationwide and users will no longer face arrest for crypto-related activity.

The law gives the central bank powers to license, supervise and monitor virtual asset service providers, with a focus on consumer protection, transparency and compliance. Asiama said the aim is to address risks such as fraud, money laundering and threats to financial stability that went largely unchecked under the previous legal vacuum.

Crypto use has expanded rapidly despite the lack of formal approval. About three million adults, roughly 17% of the population, already use digital currencies for savings, payments, remittances and business transactions. Transactions totaled about $3 billion between July 2023 and June 2024, much of it outside traditional banking channels.

Ghana's move places it alongside other African countries seeking to regulate, rather than ban, digital assets as adoption accelerates across the region.

Key Takeaways

Ghana's decision reflects a shift by policymakers toward managing, rather than resisting, crypto adoption. Digital assets have become embedded in daily economic activity, particularly during periods of currency volatility and high inflation. The cedi has swung sharply over the past two years, while interest rates remain elevated. Officials say unregulated crypto flows made it harder to track capital movements and assess risks to monetary policy in an import-dependent economy. By legalizing and regulating the sector, authorities gain visibility into transactions while keeping enforcement tools aligned with those used in traditional finance. The framework also gives firms legal clarity, which may attract more formal investment and reduce consumer exposure to unlicensed operators. Across Africa, regulators are taking similar steps as crypto markets expand faster than banking access. Ghana's law signals a preference for oversight and integration into the financial system, rather than driving activity further into informal channels.