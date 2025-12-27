Nigeria: U.S. Africom Says Many Terrorists Killed in Sokoto Bombing

26 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

In a statement posted on its website, AFRICOM said the 25 December operation was in coordination with Nigerian authorities.

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) has announced that it killed "multiple" terrorists in targeted airstrikes against Islamic State (ISIS) camps in Sokoto State.

According to the command, its initial assessment indicates that multiple ISIS terrorists were killed during the strikes, which targeted camps used by the group for planning and coordination.

It said the operation was carried out as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt violent extremist networks operating in the region and to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation with Nigeria and other regional partners.

"US Africa Command is working with Nigerian and regional partners to increase counterterrorism cooperation efforts related to on-going violence and threats against innocent lives," Dagvin Anderson, the commander of AFRICOM, said.

Mr Anderson added: "Our goal is to protect Americans and to disrupt violent extremist organisations wherever they are."

While the command did not disclose specific operational details, it said the decision to withhold such information was to ensure operational security. It added that it would continue to assess the results of the operation and release additional information where appropriate.

Background

US President Donald Trump on Thursday night, posted on Truth Social, that the United States "launched a powerful and deadly strike" against ISIS terrorists... "who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians at levels not seen for many years."

The strikes came a few weeks after Mr Trump threatened to go guns-a-blazing into Nigeria over what he described as Christian genocide.

Following the Christmas Day operation, the United States Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, in a post on X, said President Trump had been clear about the need to halt the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria and elsewhere.

He added that the Department of War remained fully prepared, reiterating that Islamic State targets were struck in the strikes.

Mr Hegseth indicated that additional actions could follow.

Sokoto and other neighbouring states in the North-west have been plagued by years of banditry and kidnapping-for-ransom. The region has also suffered infiltration of jihadists with debated affiliations to the Islamic States and al-Qaeda.

