Liberia: Tweah Slams 'Rescue Mission,' Cites Salary Arrears, Vows Active Political Participation in 2026

Monrovia — Former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah has launched a scathing Christmas message against the Unity Party (UP)-led government, accusing it of failing to deliver the "golden age" promised to Liberians following the 2023 electoral defeat of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

In a strongly worded statement, Tweah argued that Liberians were "hoodwinked" into believing the CDC was destroying the country and had to be removed to "rescue Liberia," insisting that events over the past two years have instead revealed deep governance failures under the current administration.

As evidence, Tweah pointed to salary delays at the University of Liberia (UL), citing comments by UL instructor Eric Patten, who reportedly said that for the second consecutive December since the UP assumed power, university staff have gone unpaid during the Christmas period.

"UL families have had to beg for Christmas for two straight years while their pay was held by the UP government," Tweah wrote, contrasting the situation with the CDC era, when he said former President George Manneh Weah increased instructors' salaries by more than 60 percent and introduced free tuition.

Tweah also referenced public school teachers allegedly owed three months' salary, noting that similar delays under the CDC were sharply criticized by the then-opposition Unity Party. He dismissed current explanations by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) attributing delays to "technical or systems issues," calling it "doublespeak" reminiscent of George Orwell's 1984.

According to Tweah, the CDC did not lose power because of poor governance, arguing that Liberia's eligibility for a Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact demonstrated progress made under the Weah administration, even amid economic shocks and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Two years have now lapsed, and what we see is retrogression over foundations laid by the CDC," he said.

The former finance minister also accused the current administration of attempting to silence him through what he described as a "bogus national security case," alleging political manipulation of the judicial process. While pledging continued respect for the courts, Tweah said he would no longer remain silent on national political issues.

In that vein, he announced plans to appear on December 30 on SPOON Talk, a talk show hosted by media personality Stanton Witherspoon, where he said he intends to address a wide range of governance and political matters and counter what he described as misinformation about the CDC's record.

"I intend to go back there to correct the lies and set the record straight about the exploits in governance and development wrought by President George Manneh Weah," Tweah said, adding that the current "Rescue" agenda is still operating on foundations laid by the CDC.

Concluding his message, Tweah declared that the CDC is preparing for a political fight ahead of 2026.

"We will aim to cover the broad and no-holds-barred swathe of governance and politics and my aim would be to show Liberians that it should now be clear they made a terrible mistake and are reeling from that mistake.

We are ready for battle in 2026!"