Nigeria: Lakurawa Terrorist Group Target of U.S. Airstrikes, Says Tambuwal

Former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, yesterday clarified that the United States airstrikes in collaboration with Nigerian Military personnel in Sokoto were directed at the Lakurawa terrorist group,

He also urged his constituents and other Nigerians to remain calm, insisting that the intervention must not be misinterpreted as a religious war.

Speaking in an interview on ARISE News Channel, following reports of a United States airstrike, carried out in collaboration with Nigerian security forces, on a suspected terrorists' enclave in Sokoto State, he clarified that information available to him from top security authorities indicated that the airstrikes targeted the Lakurawa terrorists' enclave in Tangeza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

"The target was an enclave in the Tangeza local government of Sokoto State. I recollect that while serving as Governor of Sokoto State, we had issues of Lakurawa in the same sub-area of Sokoto, particularly Tangeza, Gudu and some extent, Binji local governments of Sokoto State and we carried out joint operations with the DSS, Army, and other security forces, which were very effective against Lakurawa, and they pushed back. Not much was heard from them until recently," the lawmaker said.

The former governor warned against politicising or giving religious interpretation to the operation, insisting that terrorism poses a threat to all Nigerians irrespective of region or belief.

He said, "This is not a religious war, it is not an ethnic war. It is about securing the lives and property of Nigerians. Terrorists are nobody's friends, and we must avoid narratives that divide us."

Tambuwal recalled that during his tenure as governor, his administration confronted the activities of the Responding to calls by Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, for Nigeria to halt cooperation with the United States, Tambuwal said that while divergent opinions were expected in a democracy, Nigeria should seek assistance where it could obtain genuine support without ulterior motives.

"We should seek help where we can get genuine help and without any undertone," he said.

The senator further argued that if international collaboration was to be pursued, it must be comprehensive and extended to other terrorism-prone states such as Borno, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna.

He said doing so was to avoid the impression that Sokoto was being unfairly singled out.

Tambuwal added that terrorism was no longer a localised Nigerian problem but a transnational challenge spanning the Sahel region, from Mali to Niger and Burkina Faso, requiring a carefully coordinated and transparent global response.

The former Governor added: "I did call for greater collaboration and support for the government of Nigeria and governments at all levels some six days back, and only last night, we woke up to hear of these strikes.

"I have issued a statement calling for calm and support for the security agencies as we all face these challenges. I have been very clear in my earlier statements that terrorists are nobody's friends and we must avoid giving them any political or religious connotations. The narratives should be about securing the lives and properties of Nigerians."

Responding to a question on if the US intervention in collaboration with Nigerian security forces would achieve the set objective of flushing out terrorists and restoring peace in the region, he said: "I will take that with some mixed reactions. If we go by the history of such operations carried out by the US in some parts of the world, I am very concerned, and we must be circumspect.

"If their history is anything to go by, it has not been able to effectively achieve much in some of the areas where they carried out such collaborative efforts.

"However, it is important that we understand that this is not a religious war, this is not an ethnic war. It is about securing our country. So, help may come from unexpected quarters. But what we need to do is to ensure that no hidden agenda is pursued in this fight against terrorism."

Meanwhile, Tambuwal earlier yesterday appealed to residents of his senatorial district to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies in the ongoing efforts to rid the country of terrorists, assuring innocent citizens of adequate protection.

Tambuwal, in a post on his verified X handle yesterday, wrote: "I have noted the reports of the airstrike carried out as part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts between Nigeria and the United States. I urge our communities to remain calm and law-abiding as authorities clarify the circumstances of the operation.

"I wish to assure the people of Sokoto South that I am in active discussions with relevant security authorities to obtain full details and ensure that all necessary safeguards are upheld.

"It is important to reassure the public that these operations target criminal and terrorist elements, not innocent civilians. The protection of civilian lives remains central to all legitimate security operations. I commend the courage and professionalism of our military and security forces, who continue to work tirelessly, often in collaboration with international partners, to confront terrorism and banditry under extremely challenging conditions.

"I also call on community leaders, traditional institutions, and residents to continue working closely with security agencies by sharing credible information and resisting misinformation that could heighten fear or tension. Together, through unity, vigilance, and support for lawful security efforts, we will overcome the forces of terror and secure lasting peace for Sokoto State and Nigeria at large."