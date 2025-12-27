Nigeria-U.S. Joint Airstrike Hits Terrorist Hotspots, No Civilian Casualties - Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has confirmed that a joint airstrike carried out by the Nigerian military in collaboration with the United States targeted terrorist enclaves in Tangaza Local Government Area, with no civilian casualties recorded.

The confirmation was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Director-General of Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, Abubakar Bawa, and made available to journalists in the state capital.

According to the statement, the joint operation, conducted on Wednesday, was part of ongoing efforts to degrade terrorist and bandit networks operating within Sokoto State and along Nigeria's northwestern borders.

"The impact of the airstrike could not be immediately determined as assessment reports from the Joint Operations are still being awaited," the statement said.

The state government also addressed public concerns surrounding the discovery of suspicious objects near Jabo town in Tambuwal Local Government Area, clarifying that investigations were still ongoing.

"The circumstances surrounding the objects found in a location near Jabo town could not be immediately explained, as the outcome of analysis by Nigeria-US military authorities is being awaited," Bawa stated.

He, however, emphasised that no civilian casualties were recorded in both Tangaza and Jabo communities.

Reaffirming its position on international security cooperation, the Sokoto State Government welcomed the collaboration between Nigeria and the United States, describing it as a critical step in tackling terrorism and cross-border criminal activities.