Somalia: Israel Recognises Somaliland As Independent State

Somaliland has its own flag (seen here) and passport, even though no country except Israel recognizes it.

Jerusalem — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday that Israel has officially recognised Somaliland as an independent state, a major diplomatic move that could have wide-ranging implications for the Horn of Africa.

In a statement from Netanyahu's office, Israel and Somaliland were said to have signed a joint declaration formalising the recognition. Netanyahu said the move was in line with the spirit of the Abraham Accords, the US-brokered agreements launched under former president Donald Trump to normalise relations between Israel and several Arab states.

"Together with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and the President of the Republic of Somaliland, we signed a historic joint declaration," Netanyahu said. "This is an important step based on cooperation, peace and stability."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Netanyahu spoke by video link with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, widely known as Cirro, praising his leadership and efforts to promote stability. He also extended an official invitation for the Somaliland leader to visit Israel in 2026, according to the statement.

The Israeli leader said Israel would move quickly to expand ties with Somaliland, including cooperation in agriculture, health, technology and economic development, and wished the people of Somaliland "success, prosperity and freedom".

Somaliland authorities confirmed the recognition, saying it followed discussions between President Cirro and Netanyahu. In a separate statement, the Somaliland administration said the move opened "a new chapter" in international, security, economic, technological and diplomatic cooperation.

"This historic recognition by the State of Israel strengthens Somaliland's role in promoting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa," President Cirro was quoted as saying.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 after the collapse of the central government, but has not been formally recognised by the international community. Somalia's federal government, which considers Somaliland part of its territory, is expected to issue an official response to Israel's announcement.

Israeli media and regional sources have also reported that Israel is seeking to establish a military facility in the port city of Berbera on the Gulf of Aden, a move they say would be aimed at countering Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels. No official confirmation of such plans has been issued by Israel or Somaliland.