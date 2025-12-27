Somaliland has its own flag (seen here) and passport, even though no country except Israel recognizes it.

Mogadishu — The Federal Republic of Somalia has reaffirmed its absolute and non-negotiable commitment to its sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity, citing the Provisional Constitution, the United Nations Charter, and the African Union Constitutive Act.

In a strongly worded statement, the Somali government categorically rejected Israel's recent recognition of the northern region of Somaliland, describing it as a deliberate attack on Somalia's sovereignty. "The Somaliland Region is an integral, inseparable, and inalienable part of the sovereign territory of the Federal Republic of Somalia," the statement said.

The government emphasized that Somalia is a single, indivisible sovereign state, and no external actor has the authority to alter its unity or territorial boundaries. It added that any declaration, recognition, or arrangement aimed at undermining Somalia's unity is null and void under international law. Matters relating to Somalia's governance and constitutional order, the statement said, remain the exclusive prerogative of the Somali people and must be resolved through lawful and peaceful means.

Somalia also reiterated its support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including self-determination, and condemned occupation, forced displacement, demographic engineering, and settlement expansion in all forms. "Somalia will never accept efforts to render the Palestinian people stateless," the statement said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The government further warned that it would not allow foreign military bases or arrangements on Somali soil that could draw the country into proxy conflicts or import regional and international hostilities. It stressed that such illegitimate actions threaten regional peace and stability, escalate tensions in the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea, and Gulf of Aden, and could provide openings for terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab and ISIS.

Somalia reaffirmed its commitment to constructive engagement with the international community based on mutual respect, adherence to international law, and regional cooperation. The government pledged to pursue all necessary diplomatic, political, and legal measures to defend its sovereignty, unity, and internationally recognized borders.

Finally, the Somali government called on citizens to remain united and vigilant in protecting the nation's territorial integrity, and urged all states and international partners to respect international law, uphold non-interference, and act responsibly to promote peace, stability, and security in the Horn of Africa.