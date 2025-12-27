Angola/Zimbabwe: Angola, Zimbabwe Share Points in Afcon Group B Clash

In a tightly contested match at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Friday, Angola and Zimbabwe played to a 1-1 draw in their Group B second fixture, both sides earlier looking to bounce back after disappointing defeats in their first fixtures.

Angola struck first in the 24th minute when Gelson Dala found the net with a well-placed shot from the centre of the box, assisted by Tó Carneiro. The Angolan fans erupted in celebration, hoping it would spark a much-needed turnaround after their 2-0 loss to South Africa earlier in the week.

However, Zimbabwe responded valiantly, equalising just before half-time. In the 45+6 minutes, Knowledge Musona capitalised on a fast break, firing a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner, following a quick assist from Bill Antonio. This goal reinvigorated Zimbabwe's hopes after their own 2-1 defeat to Egypt in their opening match.

The second half saw both teams creating several chances, but neither could find the back of the net again. Angola's goalkeeper Hugo Marques made some crucial saves to maintain the draw, particularly in the latter stages of the match. Zimbabwe's Washington Arubi also demonstrated his goalkeeping skills, thwarting several attempts from the Angolan forwards.

As the match drew to a close, both teams fought fiercely, but the final whistle confirmed the deadlock. With this draw, Angola and Zimbabwe remain in search of their first points in the tournament, setting the stage for an intense continuation of the group stage.

Both teams will need to regroup quickly as they prepare for their last group B matches, with aspirations of advancing beyond the group stage still very much alive. The tournament continues to showcase the competitive spirit of African football, with every point proving crucial in the quest for glory.