Africa: Afcon 2025 Best XI - Standout Performers After First Round of Games

As the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco enters its group stage rhythm, individual brilliance has already begun defining narratives.

Across six host cities and nine stadiums, players have stepped up in crucial moments earning CAF's Men of the Match honours, shaping results and giving fans early markers of who could matter most as the tournament develops.

Goalkeeper

Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

The stalwart Bafana Bafana goalkeeper kept South Africa's opening game solid, making key saves and commanding his area in the Group B win over Angola.

The veteran's composed play underlines why South Africa are genuine contenders and gives his team a strong defensive base to build on.

Defence

Semi Ajayi (Nigeria)

CAF's Man of the Match in Nigeria's 2-1 win over Tanzania, Ajayi not only scored the opener but marshalled the Super Eagles' defence under pressure, showing leadership in the absence of the just retired captain William Troost-Ekong, and youngster Benjamin Fredrick missing the tournament due to injury.

Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso)

Put up a very solid defensive show against Equatorial Guinea, in his side's comeback win. Earning the Man of the Match recognition in the process, on an evening where everything almost went wrong despite being in the ascendancy and in control for most parts of the game.

Krépin Diatta (Senegal)

He delivered a quietly outstanding performance for Senegal after being deployed in an unfamiliar right-back role against Botswana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite operating outside his natural attacking position, Diatta showed impressive tactical intelligence, balancing defensive discipline with his trademark energy down the flank. He defended confidently in one-v-one situations while still offering Senegal width and penetration whenever the opportunity arose.

Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo)

He was a decisive figure for DR Congo in their clash against Benin Republic, driving the team's play from left-back with authority and intelligence. His influence peaked when he delivered a perfectly weighted assist for the decisive goal, underlining his attacking quality and vision from deep areas

Midfield

Omar Marmoush (Egypt)

Egypt's standout in their 2-1 win against Zimbabwe, Marmoush's pace, movement and threat on the counter earned him Man of the Match honours, and showed his growing importance in Egypt's revived tactical setup.

Brahim Díaz (Morocco)

Transitioned into midfield here due to his dual role impact. Beyond his attacking excellence, Díaz's link-play and tempo control against Comoros justified a midfield role in this Best XI, blending creativity with defensive support.

Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)

The defending champions' decisive match-winner against Mozambique earned Diallo CAF's Man of the Match, his composure and clinical finishing helping the Elephants start their title defence perfectly, in a game that saw both sides being let down by horrible finishing.

Attack

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Mahrez's silky attacking play and brace in Algeria's 3-0 win over Sudan saw him named Man of the Match, underpinning Algeria's fluid attacking threat and reminding the continent this veteran winger still owns big-moment quality.

Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

Man of the Match in Senegal's statement 3-0 win over Botswana, Jackson's goals and physical presence underline why he's one of Africa's most feared forwards; combining strength, movement, and lethal finishing.

Guilty of a couple of misses tho, his only blemish in the game.

Mohamed Elias Achouri (Tunisia)

Struck a brace in a performance that combined efficiency with attacking fluency, for a really convincing Tunisian performance against Uganda.

Immediately placing the Carthage Eagles among the early pace-setters.

He also won the official Man of the Match award for his efforts in the game.

Honourable Mentions

These players didn't make the Best XI but were among the top performers after the first set of matches:

Lassine Sinayoko (Mali); Tallying a goal in a commanding display and CAF Man of the Match in Mali's draw with Zambia.

Patson Daka (Zambia) A stoppage-time hero with his dramatic equaliser against Mali, reminding everyone he's an X-factor in tight scenarios.

Théo Bongonda (DR Congo)

Got the winner against Benin Republic, and was influential all round on the field of play for the Congolese.

Early context & what it means

After Matchday 1, AFCON 2025 has already shown a blend of veteran leadership and youthful impact. Hosts Morocco and heavyweights including Egypt, Senegal and Algeria stamped early authority, while teams like South Africa and Tunisia surprised with assertive performances.

The variety of Man of the Match honourees reflects competing tactical identities and rising stars asserting themselves on Africa's grandest stage.

As the tournament progresses, expect this Best XI to evolve; but for now, these performers have captured the spotlight and set the early tone in what is shaping up to be a fiercely competitive AFCON.