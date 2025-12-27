Nigeria: 'You Can't Satisfy Everyone', Imam Tells Tinubu At Lagos Mosque

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, joined Muslim faithful to observe Juma'at prayer at the Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos, where the Imam reminded him that he cannot satisfy everyone.

Delivering his sermon, the visiting Imam of the mosque, Dr Salahudeen Munirudeen Arriyadhi, lauded President Tinubu for the numerous developmental projects being executed by the administration, urging him to remain steadfast despite the challenges and some criticisms.

"You cannot satisfy everyone at the same time," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, quoting from the Qur'an, Dr Arriyadhi told the President that "Allah is happy with leaders who listened to the cries of his followers but unhappy with leaders who do not attend to the needs of the led.

"We are praying for you, and you will succeed," he said.

In the sermon titled 'Unity in Diversity' and 'Remembering the Day of Judgement,' Dr Arriyadhi said human diversity in colour, tribe, religion, language and nation is not accidental but ordained and desired by Allah.

He added that diversity should not be a threat but a source of harmony and a foundation for unity and learning.

"Diversity is a sign of Allah's Wisdom. If Allah had wanted everyone of his creations to be one, he would have created them one. Diversity in religion and tribe should not be a source of problems," the Imam said.

President Tinubu, who was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, among others, was received at the mosque by the deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and the mosque's management team.

The President arrived in Lagos on Saturday, December 20, to spend the end-of-year festive season in the nation's commercial capital city.