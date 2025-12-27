Somalia: Israel Becomes First Nation to Recognize Somaliland

Somaliland has its own flag (seen here) and passport, even though no country except Israel recognizes it.

Israel has become the world's first country to recognize Somaliland, which proclaimed independence from Somalia in 1991, as a sovereign nation.

Israel ‍has recognized ⁠Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia, as an "independent and sovereign state," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

"Together with Foreign Minister Sa'ar and the President of the Republic of Somaliland, we signed a joint and mutual declaration," Netanyahu posted to X.

"This declaration is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, signed at the initiative of President Trump," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In doing so, Israel became the first country to recognize the breakaway region.

Later on Friday, Somalia's Foreign Ministry denounced Israel's "deliberate attack" on its sovereignty and warned that recognizing Somaliland as an independent state would "undermine regional peace."

"Illegitimate actions of this nature seriously undermine regional peace and stability, exacerbate political and security tensions," the ministry said in a statement.

What to know about Somaliland

Somaliland broke ties with Somalia in 1991, and the region has sought international recognition as an independent state since then.

But no foreign government recognized its sovereignty until this afternoon.

Still, Somaliland remains more stable than Somalia, and some analysts say that the breakaway state has a strong case for independence.

In recent years, Somaliland has struck major power investment deals with foreign powers, including Ethiopia and United Arab Emirates, raising tensions with Somalia.

Somalis face a complete travel ban into the US under the Trump administration.

Israel to seek immediate cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, economy

Netanyahu said Israel would seek immediate cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology and economy.

Netanyahu congratulated Somaliland's president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, praised his leadership and invited him to visit Israel.

Somaliland welcomes Israeli recognition

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi said in a statement that the breakaway state would join the Abraham Accords, calling it a step toward regional and global peace.

He said Somaliland was committed to building partnerships, boosting mutual prosperity and promoting stability across the Middle East and Africa.

Somaliland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted to X: "Somaliland's moment has arrived."

What to know about Abraham Accords and why that matters

The Abraham Accords are US President Donald Trump's signature foreign policy achievement from his first term.

The set of deals to normalize relations between Israel and other Arab nations was considered a big step toward peace in the Middle East region at the time.

There have been some success stories with Israel having normalized relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and others. But progress has stalled.

Trump hopes to expand the number of countries that sign the accords that bring mutual economic and security benefits during his second term.

Foreign ministers of Egypt, Somalia and Turkey condemn Israeli recognition of Somaliland

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said he held phone calls with his counterparts from Somalia, Turkey and Djibouti to discuss what they described as dangerous developments in the Horn of Africa following Israel's announcement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ministers condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, reaffirmed their full support for Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity, and warned that recognizing breakaway regions poses a threat to international peace and security, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said.

"This initiative by Israel, which aligns with its expansionist policy and its efforts to do everything to prevent the recognition of a Palestinian state, constitutes overt interference in Somalia's domestic affairs," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The African Union (AU) joined the condemnations of Israel's recognition of Somaliland.

"Any attempt to undermine the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia... risks setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent," an AU statement read.