Africa: Somali President Condemns Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

28 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to recognize Somaliland, describing it as a "move that fuels extremist groups and threatens regional stability."

Speaking in parliament, Hassan Sheikh also warned against what he called the "export of Israel's aggressive actions into Somalia."

The president reaffirmed Somalia's firm stance against the "forcible displacement of Palestinians," whether in Somalia or elsewhere, and called for renewed efforts to achieve a two-state solution, which he described as the only viable path to lasting peace between Israel and Palestine.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.