Africa: Somali President Condemns Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to recognize Somaliland, describing it as a "move that fuels extremist groups and threatens regional stability."

Speaking in parliament, Hassan Sheikh also warned against what he called the "export of Israel's aggressive actions into Somalia."

The president reaffirmed Somalia's firm stance against the "forcible displacement of Palestinians," whether in Somalia or elsewhere, and called for renewed efforts to achieve a two-state solution, which he described as the only viable path to lasting peace between Israel and Palestine.