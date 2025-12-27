Nigeria: U.S. Drones Launched 16 Missiles At ISIS in Sokoto - Debris Landed in Jabo, Kwara - Govt

The Federal Government has explained how Nigerian security forces, working in close coordination with the United States, US, carried out successful precision strike operations against Islamic State, ISIS, terrorists enclaves in Sokoto State.

The operation, which took place between 12:12 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Friday, December 26, was approved by President Bola Tinubu.

On how the strikes were executed, the Federal Government said a total of 16 GPS-guided munitions were deployed using MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial platforms (drones).

They successfully neutralised the targeted ISIS elements attempting to enter Nigeria through the Sahel corridor.

The government disclosed that debris from expended munitions fell in Jabo, Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, and in Offa, Kwara State, near a hotel premises.

It, however, assured that no civilian casualties were recorded, adding that security agencies promptly secured the affected areas.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the strikes targeted two major ISIS camps located within the Bauni forest axis of Tangaza Local Government Area.

Sokoto happy with collaboration

Meanwhile, Sokoto State government has welcomed the joint military action that neutralised ISIS elements in the state.

Despite the anxiety triggered by the incident in Bargini, the state government stressed that no civilian deaths or injuries were recorded in Jabo District.

It urged residents to remain calm and rely on verified information from security agencies.

A statement by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, Abubakar Bawa, noted that preliminary reports underscores official assurances of precision targeting.

The statement further noted that over the past two years, Sokoto State Government has consistently backed security agencies by providing operational support and equipment to strengthen surveillance, response capacity, and community safety across the state.

Officials emphasized that the fight against terrorism and banditry remains a shared national responsibility, requiring sustained collaboration between federal authorities, state governments, local communities, and international partners

Intelligence reports

Intelligence reports, the Federal Government noted, indicated that the targeted locations were being used by foreign ISIS elements infiltrating Nigeria from the Sahel region.

They were doing this in collaboration with local affiliates, to plan and launch large-scale terrorist attacks within the country.

The US strrikes were executed under established command and control structures, with the full involvement of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and under the supervision of the Ministers of Defence and Foreign Affairs, as well as the Chief of Defence Staff.

The precision strikes were launched from maritime platforms based in the Gulf of Guinea after extensive intelligence gathering, planning, and reconnaissance.

Reaffirming its commitment to national security, the Federal Government said it remains resolute in confronting, degrading, and eliminating terrorist threats, particularly those posed by transnational extremist networks seeking to undermine Nigeria's sovereignty.

The government further assured Nigerians that it remains firmly in control of the country's security architecture and is fully committed to protecting lives and property, urging citizens to remain calm and vigilant as operations against terrorist groups continue.

