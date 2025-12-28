Tunisia/Nigeria: Nightmare Ending, Admits Nigeria Boss Chelle After Fez Thriller Against Tunisia

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle admitted on Sunday the last 15 minutes of his side's Africa Cup of Nations game against Tunisia was the stuff of nightmares.

The Super Eagles - as they are nicknamed - had soared into a 3-0 lead at the Stade de Fes with goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman.

But slack marking at a free-kick allowed Montassar Talbi to head in Tunisia's response after 74 minutes and Ali Abdi thrashed home a penalty on 87 minutes to set up a grandstand finish in front of just over 25,000 mainly Tunisian fans at the arena.

But Nigeria held out through seven minutes of stoppage-time to take the three points, secure top spot in Group C and a place in the last-16 at the 24-team tournament.

"Those final 15 or so minutes will give me nightmares," Chelle told RFI. "I was going a little bit crazy about what was happening because the players deserved a big game.

"And it was a test against a big team like Tunisia."

Just before the Cup of Nations in Morocco, Tunisia wrapped up qualification for next year's World Cup without conceding a goal in their 10 games while Nigeria failed to reach the competition in the United States, Mexico and Canada after finishing second in their qualifying group and then losing at an African mini-tournament for a place at a contest next March offering two places at the World Cup.

Both sides entered the clash on Saturday night on the back of opening day wins. Nigeria laboured to a 2-1 victory over Tanzania while Tunisia cruised past Uganda 3-1.

But it was Nigeria who bossed the opening exchanges. Osimhen should have hit the target after eight minutes when he rose to meet Akor Adams' cross from the right. Osimhen headed just over a few minutes later from Lookman's corner from the same flank.

Just before half-time, Osimhen atoned for his inaccuracy when he found a gap between Abdi and Talbi to head in Lookman's cross from the left past the Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen.

And Tunisia were breached again soon after the restart. Ndidi rose to head in Lookman's corner. Mid way through the second-half, Osimhen turned from predator to provider.

Fed the ball by Alex Iwobi, Osimhen drove into the penalty area and took three defenders with him. But rather than shooting, he tapped the ball inside for the unattended Lookman who slotted past Dahmen.

"Tunisia didn't let in one goal during the World Cup qualifiers," Chelle said. "Three goals against this team! This is for me a great game. We kept the ball so well during 70 or so minutes."

The 48-year-old former Mali international added: "We still have to play a game that will bring the confidence and shows our ambitions.

"There's positives in Tunisia's comeback," Chelle insisted. "It shows that there is still something for us to work on and something to improve. It will keep me and my players motivated."

On Tuesday, in the final Group C game, Nigeria will take on Uganda who drew 1-1 with Tanzania in Rabat while Tunisia will seek redemption against Tanzania.