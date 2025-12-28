Nigeria: Seven People Killed in Zamfara Bomb Explosion

The Magami-Dansadau road is considered one of the most dangerous highways in Zamfara State.

At least seven people were killed on Saturday when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated along the Magami-Dansadau highway in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Residents and military sources said the explosives appeared to have targeted travellers moving along the Gusau-Dansadau-Magami transit route.

The Magami-Dansadau road is considered one of the most dangerous highways in the state, frequently requiring military escorts for any safe passage.

A resident, Haruna Bala, told PREMIUM TIMES that the blast killed five people instantly, while two others later succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

Mustapha Kaura, a media aide to the Zamfara State Governor, also confirmed the incident to reporters. He attributed the attack to fleeing bandits loyal to the notorious kingpin, Dogo Gide.

Mr Kaura said the explosives were planted between the villages of Yar-gada and Mai-hayahaya.

The spokesperson for the Joint Task Force 'Operation Fansan Yamma', David Adewusi, also confirmed the blast to ChannelsTelevision, identifying the cause as an IED planted by terrorists.

The Dansadau District in Maru LGA has long been an epicentre of banditry in Zamfara, but the recent shift toward using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) represents a dangerous evolution in the conflict.

In December last year, explosive devices planted by bandits at separate locations in the Dansadau District left over 15 people killed.

Two explosions occurred on the road between Dansadau and Malamawa and another on Malele Road, all in the Dansadau district last December.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how at least 12 people were reportedly killed after an explosive blew off a bridge at Tashar Sahabi.

Dansadau sits on the edge of the massive Kuyambana Forest, which serves as a primary hideout and transit corridor for bandit groups moving between Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger and Katsina states.

Bandits in the North-west rely on small arms and motorcycles for "hit-and-run" raids. However, over the past 12 months, the use of landmines and IEDs has increased.