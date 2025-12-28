Nigeria: Seven People Killed in Zamfara Bomb Explosion

27 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The Magami-Dansadau road is considered one of the most dangerous highways in Zamfara State.

At least seven people were killed on Saturday when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated along the Magami-Dansadau highway in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Residents and military sources said the explosives appeared to have targeted travellers moving along the Gusau-Dansadau-Magami transit route.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Magami-Dansadau road is considered one of the most dangerous highways in the state, frequently requiring military escorts for any safe passage.

A resident, Haruna Bala, told PREMIUM TIMES that the blast killed five people instantly, while two others later succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

Mustapha Kaura, a media aide to the Zamfara State Governor, also confirmed the incident to reporters. He attributed the attack to fleeing bandits loyal to the notorious kingpin, Dogo Gide.

Mr Kaura said the explosives were planted between the villages of Yar-gada and Mai-hayahaya.

The spokesperson for the Joint Task Force 'Operation Fansan Yamma', David Adewusi, also confirmed the blast to ChannelsTelevision, identifying the cause as an IED planted by terrorists.

The Dansadau District in Maru LGA has long been an epicentre of banditry in Zamfara, but the recent shift toward using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) represents a dangerous evolution in the conflict.

In December last year, explosive devices planted by bandits at separate locations in the Dansadau District left over 15 people killed.

Two explosions occurred on the road between Dansadau and Malamawa and another on Malele Road, all in the Dansadau district last December.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how at least 12 people were reportedly killed after an explosive blew off a bridge at Tashar Sahabi.

Dansadau sits on the edge of the massive Kuyambana Forest, which serves as a primary hideout and transit corridor for bandit groups moving between Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger and Katsina states.

Bandits in the North-west rely on small arms and motorcycles for "hit-and-run" raids. However, over the past 12 months, the use of landmines and IEDs has increased.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.