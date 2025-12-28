Nigeria: Major European Contractor Active in Nigeria Faces Multi-Billion-Dollar Legal Pressure Abroad

28 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

Tecnimont has an established presence in Nigeria, where it has been involved in refinery-related and energy infrastructure projects linked to fuel processing, downstream capacity and industrial upgrades.

Tecnimont, a leading European engineering contractor working on energy infrastructure in Nigeria is facing mounting legal and financial pressure overseas, drawing attention from markets where it operates -- even as Nigerian projects remain unaffected at this stage.

Tecnimont, part of Italy-based MAIRE, is locked in a legal dispute with Russian fertiliser producer EuroChem over a failed ammonia-urea project in Russia. Russian courts have ruled in EuroChem's favour, awarding more than RUB 171 billion (approximately $2.2 billion) in damages, interest and recovery of advance payments.

EuroChem has since moved to enforce that judgment outside Russia, including proceedings already opened in the Bombay High Court in India, where it is seeking recognition of the ruling and the arrest of Tecnimont-related assets.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Tecnimont has an established presence in Nigeria, where it has been involved in refinery-related and energy infrastructure projects linked to fuel processing, downstream capacity and industrial upgrades. Such projects are strategically important for Nigeria's economy, as fuel supply directly affects transport costs, food prices and fiscal stability.

No Nigerian projects are subject to legal action, and there is no indication of disruption, but it is an uncomfortable reminder that global legal disputes involving key contractors can have wider implications.

For international contractors this is a sign that risk management is more important than ever if they want to be successful in Africa and Asia.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.