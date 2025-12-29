Nigeria: Edun to Investors, Partners Over U.S. Strikes - Nigeria Not At War

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Olawale Edun, yesterday, reassured investors, analysts, and multilateral partners that Nigeria was not at war, either with itself or any other nation, but was "decisively confronting, alongside trusted international partners, terrorism". This position came in the wake of the recent air strikes by the United States against terrorist enclaves in Sokoto State.

The federal government stated that rather than destabilise markets or weaken confidence, such actions strengthened the foundations of peace, protected productive communities, and reinforced the conditions required for sustainable growth

Edun, who gave the assurances via a statement personally signed, explained that as markets reopen today (Monday) after the Christmas festivities, "Investors can be confident that Nigeria remains focused, reform-driven, and committed to stability."

In the message, titled, "Statement on Recent Security Operations and Market Implications," the minister said, "The fundamentals are strengthening, the policy direction is clear, and the resolve of this administration--to protect lives, secure prosperity, and grow the economy--is unwavering."

He stressed that the US military operation in Nigeria was precise, intelligence-led, and focused exclusively on terrorist elements that threatened innocent lives, national stability, and economic activity.

He stated, "In light of recent enquiries following the targeted joint security operation by Nigeria and the US conducted in Sokoto on Christmas Day, I wish to reassure investors, analysts, and our multilateral partners that Nigeria is not at war with itself, nor with any nation.

"What Nigeria is decisively confronting--alongside trusted international partners is terrorism. This distinction is important, and it is fundamental to understanding the positive economic implications of recent actions.

"The operation in question was precise, intelligence-led, and focused exclusively on terrorist elements that threaten innocent lives, national stability, and economic activity.

"Far from destabilising markets or weakening confidence, such actions strengthen the foundations of peace, protect productive communities, and reinforce the conditions required for sustainable growth.

"Security and economic stability are inseparable; every effort to safeguard Nigerians is, by definition, pro-growth and pro-investment."

Edun said under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria had made tangible and measurable progress on both security and economic reforms.

He said the gains were evident in the macroeconomic performance.

The minister stated, "In the third quarter of 2025, Nigeria recorded GDP growth of 3.98 per cent, following a strong 4.23 per cent growth in Q2. We expect a stronger Q4 2025 GDP performance.

"Inflation has decelerated for the seventh consecutive period and is now below 15 per cent, reflecting improving price stability and the effectiveness of coordinated fiscal and monetary actions.

"Our financial markets remain resilient. Domestic and international debt markets are stable and functioning efficiently, supported by prudent fiscal management.

"Over the past year, Nigeria has received credit rating upgrades from Moody's, Fitch, and Standard & Poor's--clear, independent endorsements of the strength of our reforms and the credibility of our economic direction.

"We have maintained fiscal discipline, prioritised efficiency, and protected macroeconomic stability--demonstrating resilience in the face of external shocks."

Edun said, as Tinubu stated in his address last week, "Our overarching objective for 2026 is to consolidate the gains of 2025, strengthen Nigeria's economic resilience, and continue building a sustainable, inclusive, and growth-oriented economy."

The finance minister declared, "The actions we take today--on security, reforms, and fiscal discipline--are aligned with that goal.

"As markets reopen on Monday, 29 December 2025, investors can be confident that Nigeria remains focused, reform-driven, and committed to stability.

"The fundamentals are strengthening, the policy direction is clear, and the resolve of this administration--to protect lives, secure prosperity, and grow the economy--is unwavering.

"Nigeria remains open for business, anchored in peace, and firmly focused on the future."

AbdulRazaq Counsels Security Agencies on Collaboration, Team Spirit

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, advised security agencies to strengthen inter-agency collaboration and team spirit in the effort to wipe out terrorists and kidnappers in the country. AbdulRazaq stated this at Dabban, Lema town, in Edu Local Government Area of the state during a special luncheon with troops of the Nigerian Army.

The luncheon was attended by Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lieutenant-General Waidi Shuaib, who was represented by Commander, Signals Corps, Major-General MT Abdullah.

Others at the luncheon included Commissioner for Social Development, Dr. Mariam NnaFatima Imam; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, Muyideen Aliyu; Chairman, Edu Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello; and a representative of Emir of Lafiagi.

The governor said success against terrorists, kidnappers, and other bad faith actors lay in unity and effective coordination.

Represented at the event by the deputy governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, AbdulRazaq stated, "Keeping our country safer, united, and more prosperous must be seen and treated as a shared responsibility by government and especially the citizens."

He added, "Offline and online activities or conducts that endanger the lives of the troops or trivialise their sacrifice should stop. This is the irreducible minimum standard that we must hold ourselves to."

He said the luncheon underlined the importance that the Nigerian state attached to the wellbeing of the troops in the frontlines, who were engaged in various campaigns to keep the peace and eliminate all threats to national stability.

"Our presence this afternoon shows that the civilian authorities stand in full solidarity with our troops and we do not take lightly the fact that you are here on behalf of every one of us. We are grateful," AbdulRazaq said.

In his remarks at the event, Shuaib saluted the troops for their courage, discipline, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country's territorial integrity and ensuring the safety of all Nigerians.

He stated, "To all personnel serving in various theatres who will not be able to celebrate this yuletide season with their families due to the demands of duty, I salute your courage, discipline and sacrifice.

"Your unwavering commitment to safeguarding our country's territorial integrity and ensuring the safety of all Nigerians is deeply appreciated.

"Your absence from home this season is a profound sacrifice for which the Nigerian people remain grateful.

"Be assured that under my leadership, concerted efforts would be made to foster professionalism and ensure combat readiness of the Nigerian Army."

General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Major-General CR Nnebeife, appreciated the CoAS for the morale-boosting event, which he said was firmly rooted in his command philosophy of advancing the transformation of the Nigerian Army into a more professional, adaptable, combat-ready, and resilience force capable of discharging its constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment.

Abbas: Zamfara Bomb Explosion Cowardly

House of Representatives Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, condemned the bomb explosion in Zamfara State, which targeted road users, and led to the death of seven persons.

Suspected terrorists had planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the Magami-Dansadau highway in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, which exploded on Saturday, killing passengers of a bus.

Abbas, in a statement, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, described the attack as cowardly. He said it was unfortunate that it was carried out shortly after the Nigerian and American governments launched a joint operation against terrorism in the country, with strikes on terrorist hideouts in parts of the North-west on Thursday.

While vowing that terrorism, banditry, and other crimes against the state would be resisted, Abbas stated that new strategic security measures were introduced by the Tinubu administration to check criminal activities.

He stressed that Nigerians, more than ever before, had remained undaunted and more supportive of the government to tackle threats to life and property.

The speaker restated the commitment of the House, and the National Assembly, to providing legislative and budgetary backing towards achieving a safe and secure Nigeria.

Olawepo-Hashim: US Strikes in Nigeria Highlight Ruling APC's Security Failures

Presidential hopeful, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, described the recent United States airstrikes targeting Islamic State (IS) elements operating within Nigeria as a damning indictment of the country's security architecture.

Olawepo-Hashim blamed what he called the persistent failure of governance under Tinubu and the APC administration.

In a statement yesterday, Olawepo-Hashim said the US intervention reflected growing international concern over Nigeria's deteriorating security situation, particularly in the North-west, where terrorist groups were steadily consolidating their influence.

He said responsible global actors could not afford to ignore the emergence of an IS foothold in Nigeria, stressing that the country is "too large, too strategic, and too important to be allowed to fail".

Olawepo-Hashim revealed that since 2021, and more intensely over the past year, his team had repeatedly warned that security modelling in the North-west pointed towards a dangerous trajectory, including the potential emergence of an IS-aligned enclave, if urgent action was not taken.

He attributed the worsening insecurity to deepening poverty, prolonged governance failure, and weakened institutions, which he said had emboldened extremist groups while silencing moderate political and secular voices across the region.

"More worrying is the elevation of individuals who enable or rationalise extremism into positions of political influence, creating conditions under which terror groups can aspire to territorial control," he stated.

While acknowledging that international airstrikes might temporarily degrade terrorist capabilities, he stressed that lasting solutions could only come from within.

Isolated Strikes Will Not End Terrorism in Nigeria, Leading US Research Group Says

A leading US-based research group, Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), warned that last week's American missile strikes on suspected Islamic State in the Sahel Province (ISSP) camps in North-west Nigeria were unlikely to end the country's deepening terrorism crisis.

CSIS, a non-partisan policy institution based in Washington, D.C, established in 1962, stated that isolated attacks could only deliver temporary setbacks to jihadist groups. He called for a more sustained campaign of military pressure.

The Washington think-tank, in an assessment of the December 25 strikes, said Salafi-jihadist groups operating across northern Nigeria continued to pose a serious threat to both Christians and moderate Muslims, stressing that extremists carry out indiscriminate violence against communities that reject their ideology.

In the report, CSIS urged the Donald Trump administration in the United States to consider additional raids and broader counterterrorism measures if it hoped to degrade the militants' growing capabilities. He advised the Nigerian authorities to halt the farmer-herder crisis.

The US had said it struck two apparent Islamic State camps in northwest Nigeria with Tomahawk missiles. US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said it struck "ISIS terrorists in Nigeria" in collaboration with the Nigerian government.

Stressing that a number of overlapping conflicts in Nigeria had led to the death of Christians in the country, while competition between majority-Christian farmers and primarily Muslim herders over scarce resources had resulted in massacres, CSIS explained that Salafi-jihadist groups had also specifically targeted Christians.

But it pointed out that their infiltration into the North-west was relatively recent, and accounted for less of the region's violence than farmer-herder conflict and banditry, stating that even Muslims have not escaped the killings.

CSIS stated, "The region's Salafi-jihadists conduct indiscriminate violence and target Muslims who reject their extreme interpretation of Islam. In August 2025, gunmen massacred at least 13 people at a mosque during a series of attacks in northwest Nigeria.

"The day before the U.S. strikes, a suicide bomber struck a mosque in the northeastern city of Maiduguri, killing at least five and injuring dozens more.

"The threat that the Sahel's Salafi-jihadist groups pose to the United States is uncertain. Experts have repeatedly noted a lack of evidence that the Sahel's Salafi-jihadist groups have the interest or ability to attack the US homeland.

"The Defense Intelligence Agency assessed in 2025 that Islamic State and Al Qaeda affiliates in Africa 'focus on plotting attacks locally,' although it also noted that some affiliates would probably 'advance' plotting elsewhere in 2025.

"Even so, there is little doubt that the region's Salafi-jihadist groups threaten regional stability and U.S. facilities in their areas of operation."

Youth Party Welcomes US Support Against ISIS, Urges Caution on Religious Framing

Youth Party expressed cautious approval of the United States military strike against Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists operating in the North-west, warning that the country's worsening insecurity must not be framed or exploited along religious lines.

In a statement by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Sope Durodola, the party reacted to claims by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said on Thursday that he ordered a "powerful and deadly strike" against ISIS elements in Nigeria.

Trump, in a post on the social media, said the operation targeted ISIS fighters in northwest Nigeria, and later told Politico that he deliberately delayed the strike by a day so it would coincide with Christmas.

Reacting to the development, Youth Party said it recognised the grave security threat posed by ISIS-affiliated groups and other terrorist organisations whose activities had continued to destabilise communities and claim innocent lives in several parts of Nigeria.

The party stated that any credible international support aimed at degrading terrorist networks and protecting civilians was welcomed, particularly in the context of Nigeria's prolonged struggle with insurgency, banditry, and violent extremism.

However, it cautioned that terrorism in Nigeria must never be portrayed as a religious conflict, warning that such narratives can deepen divisions in an already fragile and diverse country.

According to Youth Party, extremist violence in Nigeria has claimed the lives of Christians, Muslims, and adherents of other faiths alike. It stressed that terrorism was a crime against humanity rather than an attack on any particular religion.

The party expressed concern over the symbolic timing of the reported strike, warning that linking military actions to religious events can inflame tensions and undermine national unity.

It stressed that Nigeria's insecurity cut across ethnic, regional, and religious boundaries, and urged that any external intervention must respect Nigeria's sovereignty and be guided strictly by the protection of innocent lives.