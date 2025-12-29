Nigeria: Simba TVs Partners Credicorp to Empower 10,000 Women As Mobility Entrepreneurs

Simba TVS, the pioneer of the Queen Riders Programme, Nigeria's largest women-focused automobile empowerment initiative, has strengthened its partnership with the Consumer Credit Corporation of Nigeria (CREDICORP) and Gamma Mobility in support of the Federal Government-led Mobility Programme aimed at economically empowering 10,000 women nationwide.

The collaboration was officially launched in the Federal Capital Territory, where CREDICORP, in partnership with Gamma Mobility, Sub-city handed over a fleet of "TVS King Deluxe Plus" Tricycles (popularly known as Keke), alongside certificates of proficiency, to women trained by Simba TVS as professional riders under the Queen Riders initiative.

The Programme is designed to expand access to consumer credit while accelerating women's participation in Nigeria's commercial transport sector.

Speaking on the Programme, Simba TVS management emphasised that the company intentionally prioritises women due to their critical role as drivers of economic growth. The Queen Riders Programme was described as a transformative initiative that empowers women through comprehensive tricycle riding training, technical capacity building, and entrepreneurship support.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"At Simba TVS, women's empowerment means access to skills, reliable tools, and real opportunities, a platform to express independence, confidence, and dignity. These TVS Tricycles are not just vehicles; they are income-generating assets that will enable women to build sustainable businesses, earn steady livelihoods, and support their families. We are proud to lead the Queen Riders Programme alongside partners who share our commitment to inclusive growth,"the company said.

The management further reaffirmed that the Queen Riders initiative represents a broader societal movement that challenges long-standing barriers limiting women's participation in the transportation sector. Simba TVS reiterated its long-term commitment to ensuring the Programme continues to open pathways for women in traditionally male-dominated industries, noting that inclusive economic participation is critical to national development.

Speaking at the event, CREDICORP Managing Director, Uzoma Nwagba highlighted the long-standing relationship between CREDICORP and Simba TVS, noting that the partnership has been built on trust, shared values, and a commitment to delivering practical mobility solutions. He revealed that the CREDICORP leadership has undertaken several visits to the Simba TVS assembly plant in Lagos, which, according to him, reinforced confidence in the company's manufacturing standards, local capacity, and long-term commitment to Nigeria's mobility and industrial development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nwagba explained that the initiative deliberately integrates consumer credit, asset provision, professional training, and structured business support, adding that Gamma Mobility plays a critical role in programme execution and operational support, ensuring that beneficiaries are well-positioned for long-term success.

Beneficiaries of the programme expressed appreciation to Simba TVS, CREDICORP, and Gamma Mobility, with one participant stating that the initiative gave her the confidence to pursue a livelihood she once believed was unattainable. She noted that the training and support she received equipped her with essential riding and basic maintenance skills, enabling her to contribute meaningfully to her household income. The Queen Riders Programme is a women-focused empowerment initiative by Simba TVS that provides training, certification, and access to tricycles for women from underrepresented backgrounds, unlocking pathways to financial independence and economic resilience. Simba TVS Queen Riders, empowering women, enriching lives, and strengthening the nation.