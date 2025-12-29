Nigeria/Tunisia: Super Eagles Beat Tunisia in Five-Goal Thriller to Book Knockout Ticket

Ademola Lookman provided two assists and scored a goal as Super Eagles defeated Tunisia 3-2 to book their passage to the knockout round of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco Saturday night.

The five-goal thriller sent the super Eagles to the top of Group C on maximum six points, while Tunisia are a distant second on three points.

Both Tanzania and Uganda, who played 1-1 in the group's other game, are third and fourth on just one point each after two games.

Galatasaray man, Victor Osimhen, scored Nigeria's opening goal in the 44th minute, when he headed home a fine delivery by Ademola Lookman to cap the first half 1-0 in Nigeria's favour.

That goal was Osimhen's second in 10 AFCON appearances for Nigeria.

Newly appointed captain of the team, Wilfred Ndidi, scored his first-ever Nigerian goal when he also headed home a corner kick by Ademola Lookman in the 50th minute.

It was his first since making his debut in the senior national team in October 2015.

Super Eagles were coasting to a comfortable victory when Ademola Lookman fired home from inside the box after he was set up by Osimhen in the 67th minute.

That goal provoked a fight back by Tunisia.

In the 74th minute, the North Africans pulled a goal back courtesy of a header off a free kick.

They then made the match a lot more interesting when they netted from the penalty spot after VAR ruled a handball against Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Nigeria held out despite a couple of scares to advance into the Round of 16 of Morocco 2025.