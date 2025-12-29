Cameroon/Cote d'Ivoire: Afcon 2025 Matchday 4 - Cameroon Secure Historic Win, Cote d'Ivoire Begin Title Defence With Victory, Burkina Late Revival Stuns Equatorial Guinea

Indomitable Lions start campaign with historic Gabon win

Holders Cote d'Ivoire make decent start to title defence

Mahrez braze seals Algeria 3-0 win over Sudan 3-0

Burkina Faso secure a valuable 2-1 victory over Equatorial Guinea

Cameroon began their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a moment of history as Karl Etta Eyong's early goal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Gabon in Agadir, their first ever AFCON win against their Central African neighbours.

The Indomitable Lions struck almost immediately, punishing a shaky Gabonese start. In the sixth minute, Bryan Mbeumo pounced on a loose defensive header before slipping a precise pass into Eyong's path. The forward kept his nerve, guiding a low finish between goalkeeper Marius Mbamba's legs to set the tone for the night.

Cameroon remained the sharper side in the opening exchanges, with Gabon struggling to settle. Denis Bouanga flashed a shot narrowly wide as the Panthers tried to respond, while Danny Namaso went close at the other end with a header that drifted past the post.

Sensing danger, Gabon coach Thierry Mouyouma turned to his bench before the break, introducing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina. Cameroon adjusted intelligently, dropping into a more compact shape and nearly doubled their lead when Darlin Yongwa's run was halted by a last-ditch tackle.

The second half tested Cameroon's resolve. Carlos Baleba was forced off injured, but chances continued to fall their way, with Baptiste Tchamadeu blazing over before Mbamba denied Mbeumo with a fine save.

Gabon pressed late, but Cameroon's defence stood firm. Devis Epassy made a vital stop from Omva Oyono, while Frank Magri rattled the crossbar on the counter. Calm game management saw Cameroon close out a disciplined victory that places them alongside Côte d'Ivoire at the top of Group F.

REACTIONS:

Bryan Mbeumo, Man of the Match: "I'm very happy. The team played a good game. We were solid and we're pleased with the victory. We knew Gabon would be a difficult opponent, but against Côte d'Ivoire we will have to be ready because we know they are a very strong team. We stayed focused and very solid. Everyone defended well and worked hard for each other, and that produced a good result."

Cédric Moubamba, Gabon assistant coach: "We didn't have a good start to the match, which made things difficult for us. We conceded a goal from a clearance and a poor defensive alignment. The introductions of Aubameyang and Lemina were planned, but the course of the match meant they came on earlier. And we saw how much they helped us with their experience. We were determined to win the match. But there is a truth on the pitch. Cameroon played well and defended their lead well. It's up to us to get back to work and improve for the next game."

David Pagou, Cameroon coach: "It was hard work, not easy. We came here to take the three points. We got the job done. That's the most important thing. We played in a very flexible system, both defensively and offensively. It still needs to be refined, but the players delivered. It's a young group and we keep working. We accept the mistakes that were made, but we have a big margin for improvement.We won this match mentally. We will continue to improve because there is quality."

Côte d'Ivoire 1-0 Mozambique

Defending champions Cote d'Ivoire began their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations title defence with a measured 1-0 victory over Mozambique at the Marrakech Stadium on Wednesday night.

In a game defined by patience rather than flair, the Elephants had to wait until shortly after the interval to find the breakthrough, with Amad Diallo delivering the decisive moment in Group F.

The Ivorians dominated possession from the outset, probing mainly down the flanks as Franck Kessié and Wilfried Zaha looked to impose themselves. Clear chances were limited, however, with Kessié's first-half header saved and Ghislain Konan firing narrowly wide.

Mozambique, compact and organised, absorbed the pressure well and threatened sporadically on the counter through Geny Catamo.

The deadlock was finally broken four minutes into the second half. Kessié rose to meet a delivery and headed the ball into the path of Diallo, who showed composure to steer a low finish past the goalkeeper and into the net.

The goal settled Cote d'Ivoire, who controlled the remainder of the match without extending their lead.

Vakoun Bayo went close, while Mozambique struggled to fashion a clear opening in reply, rarely testing Yahia Fofana in the Ivorian goal.

The narrow win places Cote 'Ivoire top of Group F after the opening round. Mozambique depart encouraged by their resistance, but still searching for a first-ever victory at the finals.

REACTIONS:

Amad Diallo - Forward - Côte d'Ivoire: "I am very proud of myself. I have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Wearing my country's jersey is an immense pride; it's a dream come true. We won 1-0. Honestly, I thought we deserved to win by a bigger margin, but we take this success. We will now focus on the next match, because it will be a very tough game for us."

Chiquinho Conde - Mozambique: "We expected to face difficulties at the start of the match because of Côte d'Ivoire's individual quality, and we knew that small details would make the difference. We knew Côte d'Ivoire would start very strongly in the opening minutes, and we tried to manage the details. In some transitions, especially when the ball was switched lack of communication and marking inside the box cost us dearly."

Émerse Faé - Côte d'Ivoire: "We faced a good team and managed to keep a clean sheet. Once again, we saw the solidarity that has been with us for several months, as well as the players' effort and mindset, which were already evident during our training camp in Spain. If there is one area we still need to improve, it is decision-making and finishing. Sometimes the cross should be played along the ground but is delivered in the air. These are the details that make the difference at this level."

Algeria 3-0 Sudan

Algeria made a confident start to their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sudan on Wednesday evening at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, in their opening Group E fixture.

The Fennecs, champions in 2019, secured their first AFCON finals win since that memorable triumph in Cairo thanks to a brace from captain Riyad Mahrez and a late goal from substitute Ibrahim Maza, underlining their renewed ambition on the continental stage.

Algeria wasted no time in asserting their authority, opening the scoring after just two minutes when Mahrez finished calmly following a well-weighted pass from Hicham Boudaoui, catching Sudan off guard in the early exchanges.

Sudan's task became even more difficult shortly before the break when Salah El-Din Adel was sent off in the 39th minute after receiving a second yellow card, allowing Algeria to head into half-time with a 1-0 advantage and full control of the contest.

After the restart, Vladimir Petkovic's side increased the tempo and doubled their lead in the 61st minute through Mahrez once again, this time finishing off a brilliant assist from Mohamed Amine Amoura, before Ibrahim Maza completed the victory in the 85th minute following a pass from Baghdad Bounedjah.

The result sees Algeria top Group E with three points, level with Burkina Faso, while Sudan and Equatorial Guinea remain without points after the opening round.

REACTIONS:

Riyad Mahrez - TotalEnergies Man of the Match: "Being named Man of the Match is a bonus. The most important thing was the victory -- we showed that we have real collective strength. We had a bit of luck, and God willing, may it continue."

Kwesi Appiah, Sudan: "We were up against a stronger side. This Algerian team has serious quality in every aspect. We will do everything to bounce back in the next game."

Burkina Faso 2-1 Equatorial Guinea

Burkina Faso produced one of the most dramatic moments of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 so far, scoring twice deep into stoppage time to stun Equatorial Guinea 2-1 at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Wednesday.

In a Group E contest that swung wildly in the closing minutes, the Stallions looked set for frustration after conceding late against ten-man opponents, only to respond with remarkable composure and belief to turn the match on its head in the dying seconds.

The result sends Burkina Faso to the top of the group with three points, while Equatorial Guinea remain bottom ahead of the later clash between Algeria and Sudan.

The first half was evenly balanced, with neither team able to carve out a clear opening despite the high tempo and physical duels that defined the contest.

The match shifted early in the second half when Equatorial Guinea were reduced to ten men. Basilo Ndung was shown a straight red card in the 50th minute following a dangerous challenge, forcing coach Juan Micha to reorganise his side and rethink his approach.

Burkina Faso sought to capitalise on their numerical advantage and believed they had taken the lead in the 71st minute when Lassina Traoré found the net. However, after a VAR review, the goal was ruled out, adding to the frustration of the Stallions as Equatorial Guinea held firm.

Against the run of play, it was Equatorial Guinea who struck first. In the 85th minute, substitute Marvin Aniebo made an immediate impact, rising to meet Carlos Akapo's corner and heading past the goalkeeper to give his side a shock lead just three minutes after coming on.

With defeat looming, Burkina Faso threw numbers forward, refusing to accept the outcome. Their persistence was finally rewarded in the fifth minute of added time when substitute György Menongo pounced to level the score, sparking belief among the Stallions.

Moments later, disbelief swept through the stadium. In the eighth minute of stoppage time, Edmond Tapsoba powered home the winner, completing an extraordinary turnaround and sending Burkina Faso's players and supporters into raptures.

Post-match Reactions:

TotalEnergies Man of the Match - Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso defender)

"I feel great joy after this victory. We did not give up after going behind; we scored two goals and won the match. I'm happy with what is happening to us in this tournament. We believed we could come back in the game, and it is in our nature not to stop or lose belief when we are trailing or facing defeat. This Man of the Match award is the result of collective work by our entire team, and I dedicate it to all the members of the Burkina Faso national team."

Juan Micha - Head Coach of Equatorial Guinea

"Congratulations to Burkina Faso on their victory; they were a strong opponent. There was a lack of concentration on our part, and in less than five minutes we lost the match. We couldn't control everything, and we will try to reorganise ourselves and see how we can improve our shortcomings in the next matches. There were difficulties and we faced a very strong team. Physically we were good, but mentally we were not. The red card affects all the players, and we finished the match with a numerical disadvantage. Our morale dropped in just a few minutes, and I hope we can correct things next time."

Brama Traoré - Head Coach of Burkina Faso

"This was our first match of the tournament and it was very important for us in order to enter the competition properly. The victory was not easy against a strong opponent in Equatorial Guinea, who caused us some problems. We decided to play in a way that we believed would lead us to victory. After 60 minutes it was not possible to achieve that, so we worked hard to equalise and then pushed with all our strength to secure the win, which we are very happy about."