Monrovia,M — John S. Weah, popularly known as "Gentle Giant," has been officially crowned Liberia's Strongest Man, emerging victorious in a highly competitive national strongman contest.

Weah secured the prestigious title after outperforming several well-known contenders, including No Fear, Sarpo Giant, and other top competitors in the field. The competition, marked by intense displays of power and endurance, drew significant public attention and showcased the growing popularity of strength sports in Liberia.

Organizers described the event as one of the most competitive editions to date, noting that Weah's consistency, discipline, and raw strength set him apart from the rest of the field.

With this victory, Gentle Giant has solidified his reputation as a leading figure in Liberia's strength sports community, earning widespread praise from fans and fellow athletes alike.

Many supporters have hailed Weah as "the real 001 of Liberia," a symbolic recognition of his dominance and achievement in the sport.