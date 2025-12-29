Liberia: Community Radio Producer Labels Nimba Journalists 'Mere Criminals', Slams PUL

Ganta, Nimba County — Emmanuel S. Woleh, a prominent radio program producer at Voice of Gompa Community Radio Station, has sparked controversy by branding Nimba Journalists as "mere criminals."

Woleh's sharp criticism, aired during a recent broadcast, also targeted the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), accusing it of being ineffective and failing to regulate journalistic standards in the country.

Voice of Gompa, a local station based in Ganta, Nimba's bustling commercial hub near the borders with Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire, has been described by Nimba County Senator Samuel Kogar as a troubled institution in the county.

Few months ago Senator Kogar referred to the station as a "troubled institution," citing its history of provocative programming that stirs local debates.

Woleh's outburst stems from what he sees as blatant ingratitude and unethical practices among county-based correspondents from major media outlets.

"These so-called journalists flock to our station daily, lifting stories straight from our airwaves," Woleh declared on his show.

"Yet they never credit Voice of Gompa nor mention our institution name in their reports. This isn't journalism, it's theft, plain and simple," Woleh asserted.

He elaborated that correspondents from national newspapers and radio networks routinely monitor Voice of Gompa's Broadcasts for breaking news on issues like mining disputes, electoral tensions ahead of Liberia's 2026 polls and community clashes.

Despite this reliance, Woleh claimed these reporters repackage the content without acknowledgment, undermining the station's credibility and contributions.

The accusation has ignited heated discussions in Nimba's media circles, where resource constraints and fierce competition for scoops are common.

Critics of Woleh argued that community stations like Voice of Gompa often thrive on unverified rumors, while established outlets prioritize fact-checking.

Supporters, however, see his comments as a legitimate call for reciprocity in Liberia's fragmented media landscape.

The PUL is yet to response publicly, but analysts warned that such public spats could deepen rifts in an industry already strained by low pay, political pressures and limited training opportunities.

As Nimba remains a hotspot for national stories, Woleh urged reporters to adopt "proper journalism ethics" or risk being exposed as "criminals masquerading as professionals".