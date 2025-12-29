Guinea Closes Borders With Liberia As Country Holds Elections Today

Ganta, Nimba County — Guinean authorities have officially shut down their side of the borders with Liberia as the country is holding national elections today, Sunday, December 28, 2025.

Large numbers of army personnel have been deployed on both sides to secure the area.

This writer, who visited the Ganta border post, confirmed heavy military presence from both countries. Joint security forces are in place to safeguard the border during the polls.

The closure, effective from 6 PM yesterday December 27,2025, ensures a secure environment as Guineans vote to elect new leadership.

The Guinea Election Sparks Fear Among Liberian Border Communities.

Today, December 28,2025, Guineans are voting to elect new national leadership, a process that has already stirred unease in Guinea, particularly among residents living along the porous border regions.

The most recent Guinean election concluded peacefully, marking a rare moment of stability in a nation long plagued by political turbulence.

Yet, anticipation for the voting is creating widespread panic among Liberians in border towns in various towns and communities.

These communities, intertwined with Guinea through decades of migration, trade, and intermarriage, fear that post-election unrest could spill across the unmarked frontier.

Liberian security forces have bolstered patrols, but residents worry about vigilante groups or opportunistic bandits exploiting any chaos.

