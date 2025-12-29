Somalia: Mike Waltz Criticizes UN for Assigning Top Posts to Unstable Countries Like Somalia

The UN Security Council meeting.
28 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

New York — The United States ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, said one of the major flaws of the UN is assigning senior international positions to countries facing internal security challenges.

Waltz made the remarks as Somalia prepares to assume the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on January 1.

The presidency of the Security Council rotates alphabetically among the 15 member states, with each country holding the position for 30 days. According to the official schedule, the United Kingdom will take over in February, followed by the United States in March.

While Waltz's comments have sparked debate, the United Nations insists that the rotation system ensures equality and full participation for all Security Council members.

Somalia, a non-permanent member of the council, views the presidency as an opportunity to highlight its diplomatic role and perspectives on global peace and security.

