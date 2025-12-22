Somalia to Assume UN Security Council Presidency in January 2026

Mogadishu, Dec 22 — Somalia will take over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council in January 2026, marking a landmark diplomatic moment for the country and elevating its voice on the international stage.

During its presidency, Somalia will help set the council's agenda, chair high-level meetings, and oversee discussions on critical global security issues, including peacekeeping operations, counterterrorism, regional stability, and humanitarian challenges, according to diplomats.

Analysts say Mogadishu is expected to use the position to highlight African security concerns, particularly in the Horn of Africa, support peace initiatives, and advocate for stronger international cooperation on conflict prevention and post-conflict recovery.

The presidency is seen as a significant step for Somalia's diplomatic profile, giving the country a platform to actively shape global discussions on security and peace while amplifying the voice of the Horn of Africa within the UN.

Somalia is currently navigating a crucial period of political stabilization and reconciliation, and officials hope the Security Council role will strengthen the country's international standing and contribute to regional peacebuilding efforts.