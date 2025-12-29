Nigeria: NNPP Okays Children of Late Kano Lawmakers to Contest Assembly Seats

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has approved that Sa'ad Aminu Sa'ad and Nabil Aliyu Daneji, children of deceased Kano lawmakers to contest the vacant seats of Kano State House of Assembly for Municipal and Ungogo constituencies created over the death of their fathers.

The approval followed wide consultations led by the party's National Leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, with the agreement of key stakeholders across the party.

LEADERSHIP reports the two NNPP lawmakers representing the affected constituencies died on December 24, 2025, leaving both seats vacant in the Kano State House of Assembly.

Speaking on the decision, the NNPP State Chairman, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, said the agreement was reached after extensive discussions involving party leaders and members of the bereaved families.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to Dungurawa, Kwankwaso hosted the meeting at his residence in Kano, where senior party officials and family representatives deliberated on the vacant seats.

"There was understanding and respect on all sides. We sat down, spoke frankly, and agreed on the process," Dungurawa said.

Kwankwaso said the move was intended to honour the legacy of the deceased legislators, stressing that the party remains committed to justice, compassion, and internal democracy.

He clarified that the approval does not amount to automatic allocation of seats, noting that Sa'ad and Daneji would still be required to contest through the party's laid-down processes and would be subjected to the same screening and selection procedures as other aspirants.

Dungurawa expressed optimism that the two aspirants would live up to the standards of public service set by their late fathers.

"We believe they will continue the legacy of service and dedication their fathers were known for," he added.

He urged members of the party to support the process, assuring that the replacement exercise will be conducted smoothly, respectfully, and in strict compliance with party rules and electoral guidelines.