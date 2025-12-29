Nigeria: Troops Repel Bandits, Rescue Kidnap Victim At Kano-Katsina Border

Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Faruruwa have repelled armed bandits and rescued a kidnap victim during an early morning operation along the Kano-Katsina border.

The operation, which took place at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, December 28, 2025, followed a tip-off received by troops operating from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Yankwada regarding the movement of armed bandits from the Daurawa and Kira areas of Katsina State towards the Kano axis.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Captain Babatunde Zubairu, a fighting patrol was immediately deployed to the border area. The troops encountered the bandits at Ungwan Dogo and Ungwan Tudu, where a fierce exchange of fire ensued.

Capt. Zubairu said the troops' superior firepower forced the bandits to retreat in disarray towards Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During the encounter, one kidnap victim, identified as Rabiu Alhaji Halilu, 38 years old, was rescued.

Halilu, who sustained a gunshot injury to the leg, was evacuated to the JTF Faruruwa Medical Centre, where he was currently receiving treatment.

The troops also recovered two motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing bandits, as well as an undisclosed number of cattle suspected to have been rustled.

Zubairu added that the troops remain on high alert and continue to sustain operations in the area to prevent further criminal activities and ensure the safety of residents along the Kano-Katsina border.