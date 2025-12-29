Nigeria: Troops Kill 438 Terrorists, Recover 254 Weapons in 7 Months

The Nigerian Army said its troops fighting insurgency in Borno and some parts of North-East killed 438 terrorists, recovered 254 assorted weapons and rescued 366 civilians from various terrorist enclaves in the past seven months.

The Army also revealed that it recovered 300 units of Starlink communication devices and established new Forward Operating Bases at Duji and Kekeno within the period under review.

The Theatre Commander Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, disclosed this on Saturday during a special Christmas luncheon with frontline troops at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

"Furthermore, resettlement of internally displaced milestone through the enormous support of the BOSG is also very instructive as it is a major milestone for OPHK under our key mandate. These communities have shown resilience with the support of the BOSG. Mallam Fatori, Darel Jamel, Delwa, Kekeno and most recently Mairari are a few examples," he said.

Maj.-Gen. Abubakar said the surrender of 881 JAS/ISWAP fighters and their families, among other accomplishments, further underscores the progress made during the period.

He paid tribute to the injured personnel who were currently undergoing treatment in hospitals in Maiduguri, Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, and outside Nigeria's shores.

"We commend your gallantry and patriotism. I also wish to state that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has placed the utmost priority in ensuring you receive the best care and treatment," Abubakar assured.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, who was represented by the Commander Infantry Corps (CIC), Major General Godwin Mutkut, extended warm Christmas greetings, expressing his delight at celebrating the festive season with troops of OPHK.

He described Christmas as a season symbolising love, sacrifice, hope and renewal, and an opportunity to reflect on shared humanity, collective responsibility and unwavering commitment to the nation.

The COAS noted that while many Nigerians celebrate the season with their families, frontline troops remain steadfast in the discharge of their oath to God and country, standing as an unbreakable wall of hope for the nation.

He commended them for their courage, professionalism and selfless service in the conduct of Operation HADIN KAI, which has contributed significantly to the stabilisation of Borno State and the wider North-East region.

The Army Chief further urged troops to remain vigilant, disciplined and proactive, warning that criminal elements often seek to exploit festive periods to undermine peace and security.

He emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration with sister security agencies and positive engagement with local communities, whose trust was crucial for achieving lasting peace.

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, who was the special guest at the luncheon, commiserated with the families of officers and soldiers who lost their lives in the war against insurgency.

He noted that the gallant Nigerian military has maintained the tempo to ensure that the country's territorial integrity is protected.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bukar Tijani, Zulum also sympathised with the injured soldiers and prayed for their speedy recovery.