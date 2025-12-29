Nigeria: 'I'm Sorry, I'm Not Perfect' - Pastor Chris Okafor Apologises to Doris Ogala, Other Ladies

The founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, Chris Okafor, has bowed to public pressure and issued an apology to actress Doris Ogala.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Ogala and Mr Okafor had been in the spotlight for weeks following allegations surrounding an unfulfilled marriage pledge, among other claims.

The controversy intensified after Mr Okafor married his wife, Pearl, and following the arrest of Ms Ogala, alongside an ultimatum demanding that he (Mr Okafor) retract what he described as blackmail allegations from the actress.

However, during his sermon on Sunday, the cleric was seen kneeling before members of his congregation as he expressed remorse over what he referred to as past mistakes.

In a video posted on Ms Ogala's Instagram page, Mr Okafor offered a public apology to the actress and others he said he had "offended."

However, he maintained that the allegations levelled against him were untrue.

Mr Okafor said: "To the lady called Doris Ogala. Listen, we're not joining issues. Mistakes have been made in the past, and I tender an apology to everybody, but not everything that was said is true. Take note, everything that was said isn't true. There are so many lies in most of the things that were said. For now, I apologise to everyone who was offended. To Doris Ogala, I'm sorry. I apologise to everyone.

"Once again, I'm ready to make restitution to anyone. To any lady, anywhere, that I have offended, I'm sorry. I'm not perfect, I've never been perfect, but I can tell you, I've had a new beginning since the arrival of this father of faith in my life. I'm kneeling before everybody and before the church, asking you to forgive me. You can judge me. Pray for me."

Ogala accepts the apology

Reacting to the cleric's apology video, the actress said she had accepted the apology wholeheartedly.

However, Ms Ogala dismissed Mr Okafor's claim that the allegations she made against him were fabricated.

"Pastor Chris, please don't kneel. This was all I wanted. Apology accepted. Chris Okafor, I forgive you, but there's a problem.

"Where you said everything is a lie. I have a problem with that because I don't lie", she wrote.