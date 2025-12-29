Nigeria: Tinubu Departs Lagos for Europe.Billed for Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit Early January

28 December 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu departed the nation's commercial capital, Lagos on Sunday, December 28, for Europe, continuing his end-of-year break and ahead of his official trip to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release disclosed that President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had

invited President Tinubu to participate in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026) Summit, which will take place in the emirate early in January.

The weeklong summit is an annual event that mobilises leaders from government, business, and society to chart the next era of sustainable development.

With the theme "The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go", ADSW will connect ambition with action across innovation, finance, and people, showcasing how the world can move forward with confidence.'

The President will return to the country after the Summit.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.